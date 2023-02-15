Excel to make bottom lane roster change following early exit from LEC Winter Split

Excel Esports is reportedly moving on from starting support Targamas after one split, according to a report from Mariàn Stoica and Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. The 22-year-old played just nine games with Excel before the team reportedly decided it was time to make a change. In his stead, the team will reportedly bring on former Team BDS starter Limit, who has not played a stage game in 2023, according to Gomis and Stoica.

Excel were the first team to be eliminated from the 2023 LEC Winter Split, and now, it appears as though the squad is looking to retool before the spring in hopes of avoiding another early exit. This winter, Excel finished last in the LEC standings, winning just one of nine games they played in the opening round robin. Despite the team assembling an all-star cast of veterans in the offseason, Excel have gotten off to an incredibly sluggish start in 2023.

Thanks to the LEC’s new format, European League of Legends will now host two mini-offseasons during the year. Teams that get eliminated from contention in one split early will have a jumpstart on any potential in-season rebuilds they may want to do. For Excel, a full month will pass between their appearances on-stage, so they should have plenty of time to get Limit acquainted with the rest of their lineup before the Spring Split starts next month.

The reported removal of Targamas from the starting lineup isn’t the first move Excel has made during this down period, either. The team is also moving on from head coach Joey “YoungBuck” Steltenpool and assistant coach Sng “Nelson” Yi Wei, according to a separate report from Gomis last week.

Excel has made no official announcement regarding its roster as of now, although fans should expect word from the organization at some point in the near future. The LEC Spring Split will begin in March, with a semi-new-look Excel set to return to the stage.