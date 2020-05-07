All of the new LEC rosters going into the 2020 Summer Split

G2 Esports remained the top team in Europe this spring, and for the fourth split running, won the League of Legends European Championship.

Fnatic blew it at the last minute, and Origin, and Mad Lions, fell closely behind them. With the Mid-Season Invitational canceled, and Worlds a long way down the line, the teams have been preparing for the next season.

To keep track of all the news on rumored and confirmed moves, we’ve collected everything we know about LEC roster moves so far.

Here are all of the new rosters going into the LEC 2020 Summer Split.

Excel Esports

Excel said goodbye to its Korean solo laners Ki “Expect” Dae-han and Son “Mickey” Young-min last month, choosing to take a new approach with the seventh-placing roster.

“Our LEC team finished in 7th place during the Spring Split 2020, which was an improvement on both splits last year, but ultimately we fell short of reaching our goal to make playoffs,” head coach Youngbuck said in April. “We have reviewed the situation internally and feel that to be confident in reaching that goal in the Summer Split 2020, a change is necessary.”

Excel now is looking to pick up Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition top laner Felix “Kryze” Hellström and BT Excel mid laner Joran “Special” Scheffer for the Summer Split, according to ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.

Team Vitality

Polish mid laner Marcin “Selfie” Wolski subbed in for Team Vitality in the closing stages of the 2020 LEC Spring Split, taking over from Lucas “Saken” Fayard.

After placing 10th in the league, with a 2-16 record, though, the team chose to part ways with Selfie in March. For now, Saken remains on the starting lineup, but this could change in the weeks, and months leading up to the Summer Split.

Berlin International Gaming support Labros “labrov” Papoutsakis will also be joining the roster, according to a report by Esportsmaniacos.

SK Gaming

SK Gaming could be in for an overhaul in the Summer Split, with two of its players rumored to be leaving the team, and another swapping role.

SK struggled to find momentum in spring and placed ninth with a 4-14 record. As a direct result, weakest link top laner Toni “Sacre” Sabalić, and substitute Simon “Ventair” Tschammer will be leaving the team, according to a report by Esportmaniacos.

Mid laner Janik “Jenax” Bartels will be swapping roles to the top lane, with Berlin International Gaming mid laner Dirk “ZaZee” Mallner taking his place.

This article will be updated when more roster moves are announced.