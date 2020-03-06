Selfie to sub in as Team Vitality’s starting mid laner for the foreseeable future

After a rocky start to the 2020 LEC Spring Split, Team Vitality has decided to switch out its mid laners and put Marcin “Selfie” Wolski in the starting lineup ahead of week seven.

Vitality sit in last place in the LEC after only winning one game throughout the season so far. They haven’t shown any real signs of improvement, unlike many of the other teams in the league that started off slow at the beginning of the year.

After 13 games @Saken_lol could no longer do double duty, we agreed to let him go back to our LFL team.

SELFIE will be our LEC midlaner for the upcoming weeks! #VforVictory



Top 🇫🇷 @CabochardLoL

Jungle 🇫🇷 @Skeanz_lol

Mid 🇵🇱 @KoriLeet

ADC 🇬🇷 @VIT_Comp

Support 🇫🇷 @Steeelb4ck pic.twitter.com/EPXhEt3jCR — Team Vitality (@TeamVitality) March 6, 2020

Vitality have struggled, both on an individual level and in terms of teamwork—it shows with their uncoordinated style of play and clear miscommunication problems. But they aren’t the worst-performing team in terms of stats. That title belongs to the ninth-placed SK Gaming, who have only won one more game than Vitality this season.

But there are still a ton of problems that Vitality must improve on as the season rolls by. The playoffs might be out of reach for this squad, but there’s plenty of time for them to figure out what went wrong and where they can improve.

Selfie, on the other hand, hasn’t been in the LEC since 2018 when he played for H2K Gaming. He ended the 2018 Summer Split with a 2-16 record, which was the worst in Europe at the time. He tried his luck over in North America with FlyQuest Academy but was subsequently dropped after his first split.

He jumped to two more teams after this. He first joined Rogue’s Academy team and then played for Nick “LS” De Cesare’s Korean Challenger team. The team eventually failed to qualify for Challengers Korea, and now, he finds himself back in Europe on the big stage.

You can watch him in action today when Vitality face off against Rogue.