All League of Legends champions from Shurima

Shurima is one of the most mysterious regions in the entire League of Legends universe. Many years ago, it was home to one of the most powerful empires in all of Runeterra, but since that point, the Empire of Shurima has all but crumbled entirely, making way for new societies and kingdoms to rise across the continent.

Today, Shurima is a harsh and brutal desert with few of the many gleams of the former empire that once ruled over the land. While many people of the region descend from its days of past glory, the present version of Shurima found in League’s universe is vastly different from the one that existed thousands of years ago. With ancient history surrounding it, Shurima is heralded in the past while other regions of Runeterra build upon their present. Still, that’s not to say that the present-day version of Shurima doesn’t have value, as plenty of modern Shurimans have made their way onto the League roster.

Shurima takes inspiration from many real-world cultures, including ancient Egyptian societies and pan-African civilizations. The rich cultures of Earth are present in many of Shurima’s characters, and those inspirations are spilled out onto Summoner’s Rift.

Here are all of the champions in League of Legends who hail from Shurima.

Akshan

Image via Riot Games

Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Azir

Image via Riot Games

K’Sante

Image via Riot Games

Nasus

Image via Riot Games

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

Renekton

Image via Riot Games

Sivir

Image via Riot Games

Skarner

Image via Riot Games

Taliyah

Image via Riot Games

Xerath