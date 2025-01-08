All dates and locations for international LoL tournaments in 2025, 2026, and 2027

Riot Games is expanding its League of Legends ecosystem in 2025 by adding a new tournament called The First Stand. The developer isn’t slowing down and has just revealed the details about the international events for the current and following two years.

League fans have long been eager for more international action. That’s why the news of a new international event was met with enthusiasm, and now, the developer is providing new information for the upcoming years.

Thanks to Riot, we can mark our calendars for this year and potentially start planning our League trips in the coming three years. The developer announced the locations and dates of all three international events until 2027 on Jan. 8, alongside other announcements regarding the game.

Lots to look forward to. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Unfortunately, we only know the dates of the events happening this year, and that’s excluding Worlds. That is, however, understandable since the schedules are often flexible until a few months before an event begins.

We do know the locations of the upcoming international competitions. They will mostly be held in four of the main League regions: Europe, North America, China, and South Korea. However, they will also travel to Brazil and Southeast Asia. Without further ado, here are all the details we know.

Tournament name Location Date The First Stand 2025 LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea March 10 to 16 MSI 2025 Vancouver, Canada June 27 to July 12 Worlds 2025 Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu in China TBD The First Stand 2026 Brazil TBD MSI 2026 South Korea TBD Worlds 2026 North America TBD The First Stand 2027 Southeast Asia TBD MSI 2027 Europe TBD Worlds 2027 South Korea TBD

Given how Riot has announced details about its international League events so far, we wouldn’t expect any further information about the 2026 and 2027 events this year. However, knowing this so many years ahead of schedule is new to the developer, so maybe it has another ace or two up its sleeve.

Fearless Draft implementation in 2025

The Fearless Draft is on its way. Image via Riot Games

Another significant change to the esports ecosystem in 2025 is the introduction of Full Fearless Draft. In this mode, champions who were previously used in games in a best-of-series are banned.

This year, it’s being introduced in Split One in numerous regions and will also be used during the First Stand. However, given the game’s many champions, fans hope it will be implemented across every domestic and international tournament over time.

