Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The crowd cheers in Seoul for the LoL Worlds Play-In.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

All dates and locations for international LoL tournaments in 2025, 2026, and 2027

Gear up for a lot of League esports coming our way.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Jan 8, 2025 11:00 am

Riot Games is expanding its League of Legends ecosystem in 2025 by adding a new tournament called The First Stand. The developer isn’t slowing down and has just revealed the details about the international events for the current and following two years.

Recommended Videos

League fans have long been eager for more international action. That’s why the news of a new international event was met with enthusiasm, and now, the developer is providing new information for the upcoming years.

Thanks to Riot, we can mark our calendars for this year and potentially start planning our League trips in the coming three years. The developer announced the locations and dates of all three international events until 2027 on Jan. 8, alongside other announcements regarding the game.

All dates and locations for LoL tournaments in 2025, 2026, and 2027

T1 lift the trophy onstage after victory at the League of Legends World Championship 2024 Finals on Novemeber 02, 2024 in London.
Lots to look forward to. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Unfortunately, we only know the dates of the events happening this year, and that’s excluding Worlds. That is, however, understandable since the schedules are often flexible until a few months before an event begins.

We do know the locations of the upcoming international competitions. They will mostly be held in four of the main League regions: Europe, North America, China, and South Korea. However, they will also travel to Brazil and Southeast Asia. Without further ado, here are all the details we know.

Tournament nameLocationDate
The First Stand 2025LoL Park in Seoul, South KoreaMarch 10 to 16
MSI 2025Vancouver, CanadaJune 27 to July 12
Worlds 2025Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu in ChinaTBD
The First Stand 2026BrazilTBD
MSI 2026South KoreaTBD
Worlds 2026North AmericaTBD
The First Stand 2027Southeast AsiaTBD
MSI 2027EuropeTBD
Worlds 2027South KoreaTBD

Given how Riot has announced details about its international League events so far, we wouldn’t expect any further information about the 2026 and 2027 events this year. However, knowing this so many years ahead of schedule is new to the developer, so maybe it has another ace or two up its sleeve.

Fearless Draft implementation in 2025

Yone classic splash art
The Fearless Draft is on its way. Image via Riot Games

Another significant change to the esports ecosystem in 2025 is the introduction of Full Fearless Draft. In this mode, champions who were previously used in games in a best-of-series are banned.

This year, it’s being introduced in Split One in numerous regions and will also be used during the First Stand. However, given the game’s many champions, fans hope it will be implemented across every domestic and international tournament over time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
Staff Writer
Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.
twitter