All Augments in LoL Swarm

Learn all the Augments.
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 04:15 am

Swarm, League of Legends’ new PvE game mode, arrived with Patch 14.14 on July 17. You can play the mode solo or in a party of four, and it features bullet heaven gameplay similar to games like Vampire Survivors. One crucial part of the game is Augments.

Augments in Swarm provide you with different buffs throughout your matches. Some Augments increase damage, while others boost your health, movement speed, ability haste, and other stats. They spice the game mode up, giving you plenty of options.

All Augments in League of Legends Swarm mode

League of Legends art showcasing Anima Squad skins for champs like Leona, Yuumi, and more.
Nine champions and 33 Augments are available in Swarm. Image via Riot Games

There’s currently a total of 33 Augments in League of Legends Swarm.

The bolded Augments in the table below are available from the start, while others must be unlocked after completing various tasks.

AugmentEffect
Armor UpGain four armor for five seconds upon being dealt one instance of damage, stacking up to 10 times for a maximum of 40 armor, and refreshing on subsequent triggers. Stacks are removed at once when the duration ends.
Bite SizedLose 30 percent size and 20 percent total health, but gain 20 percent movement speed and 36 ability haste.
Bullet-ManiaReduce your damage dealt by 20 percent, but gain one Projectile Count every six level-ups.
Card CollectorEach Access Card picked up after equipping this Augment grants you five percent of damage.
Celebration!For eight seconds after leveling up, gain 25 percent damage, 30 percent movement speed, 60 percent area size, and 40 ability haste.
Circle of StatsEvery eight seconds, gain the following stats, cycling in this order:
1. 30 percent movement speed
2. 40 ability haste
3. 60 percent area size
4. Three Projectile Counts
5. 40 health regeneration
Critical ExpansionGain one percent area size for five seconds after dealing an instance of damage that critically strikes, stacking potentially infinitely.
Cross CountryFor every 10,000 units traveled, gain five percent damage, 10 percent maximum health, and 10 percent area size.
Death and TaxesEvery enemy you kill has a two percent chance to drop some gold.
Ebb And FlowCycles between -50 to +125 ability haste at a rate of 22 ability haste every two seconds.
Elite BomberDeal 130 percent damage against elite monsters. Upon killing an elite, it drops a bomb on the ground that explodes over the area after a delay.
Emotional Support PetYour summoned pets deal 150 percent damage.
Experienced FighterGain 10 percent experience. For every Experience Orb you pick up, you gain two percent damage and two percent movement speed for one second.
Gathering SpeedLose 15 percent total movement speed, but gain three percent movement speed for every level up after equipping this Augment.
Glass CannonGain 40 percent damage but lose 40 percent total health.
Heavy HitterGain 50 percent damage, but lose 30 ability haste.
HoarderRestore half percent maximum health for each gold you pick up.
Immobile ImmolationFor every half a second you stand still, your health incurs a cost of 60 (plus one for every trigger) to grant you 20 ability haste. Lose this bonus when you start moving again.
JuggernautGain 20 armor, and half percent of damage for every one armor you have.
Larger Than LifeGain 30 percent size, gain 1.2 health regeneration, and increase your total health by 30 percent, but lose 15 percent of your total movement speed.
Long RangeDeal 0-30 percent increased damage based on distance to the enemy (grants higher damage with higher distance to the enemy hit).
Metabolic OverdriveHeal every second equal to 12 percent of your maximum health, but lose 60 percent health.
Mission CriticalGain 10 percent critical chance and 30 percent critical damage, but your non-critical damage deals 20 percent less.
PescatarianEach enemy you kill has a 25 percent chance to drop a healing pack.
Pick-Me-UpLose 80 percent of total pickup radius. Every 60 seconds, automatically vacuum all Experience Orbs and gold active on the map.
Point BlankDeal 0-30 percent increased damage based on distance to the enemy (grants higher damage with lower distance to the enemy hit).
Ramming RunnerGain 10 percent movement speed. Gain or lose one percent damage for every one percent bonus movement speed you acquire or lose, respectively.
Regenerative TissuePicking up a healing pack additionally grants a half percent maximum health.
Size ScramblerOn-cast grant Abilities or Weapons fired a random amount of area size between -20 percent and +60 percent.
Spray and PrayGain four Projectile Count, but deal 35 percent reduced damage.
Ultimate Speed-UpYour Ultimate Ability gains 100 ability haste.
Uptime UpgradeGain 60 percent Duration.
With HasteGain one percent movement speed for every two ability haste you have.
