32 VCS players from 8 teams suspended as Riot investigates ‘unusual data’ in LoL matches

A total of 32 VCS players across eight League of Legends teams have been suspended from the Vietnamese league after officials identified “unusual data arising in matches that were played and publicly broadcasted.”
According to VCS officials, the players will banned from engaging in Riot Games esports, including tournaments hosted by third parties, while the competition is on a standstill.
The VCS officials added they will allow “team members (including individuals not mentioned below) to add information or respond” to this decision.
On March 18, Riot Games and VCS officials conducted an internal investigation against teams, announcing the remainder of the 2024 VCS Spring Split would be postponed until further notice.
Here are the VCS esports players who have been suspended by Riot Games and the VCS with immediate effect:
Rainbow Warriors:
- Nguyễn Kỳ Vương / Raze
- Nguyễn Hoàng Nghĩa / HinieeeC
- Nguyễn Trung Hiếu / Hyo
- Nguyễn Anh Kiệt / Yuki
- Nguyễn Phan Đình Khôi / Spot
- Nguyễn Văn Hậu / Artifact
- Vũ Quốc Hưng / K1ller
- Nguyễn Trọng Trí / 2T
GAM Esports:
- Đỗ Đình Sang / Blazes
- Lê Viết Huy / Pyshiro
Team Flash:
- Lê Minh Dũng / Dzung
- Đinh Bùi Quốc Cường / Marcus
- Lê Ngọc Toàn / Draktharr
- Nguyễn Hoàng Khánh / Jane
- Lương Thành Tài / Puddin
Team Secret:
- Hoàng Công Nghĩa / Eddie
- Quách Khánh Hoàng / Qiang
Vikings Esports:
- Lương Hải Long / Gury
- Nguyễn Vũ Khang Nguyên / Bunn
- Võ Văn Phi / Kairi
- Ngô Đức Khánh / Kratos
Cerberus Esports:
- Nguyễn Đăng Khoa / Pun
- Trần Bảo Quang / Ikigai
- Nguyễn Hoàng Phú / Richard I
- Nguyễn Huy Hùng / Slowz
MGN Blue Esports:
- Nguyễn Minh Hào / Sorn
- Bùi Văn Minh Hải / Froggy
- Võ Hoàng Lê Khang / Ryuk
- Đào Văn Tuấn / Rigel
- Tiêu Quốc Lương / Zodiac
Team Whales:
- Trần Văn Chính / BeanJ
- Lê Ngọc Vinh / Gloryy
The list includes some notable names in the league, including BeanJ, who represented Team Whales in Worlds 2023 and played for Saigon Buffalo in Worlds 2022 and MSI 2022. Gloryy played for Vietnam at the Asian Games and Team Whales at Worlds 2023.
The VCS officials will continue to investigate and provide updates going forward.