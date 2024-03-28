32 VCS players from 8 teams suspended as Riot investigates ‘unusual data’ in LoL matches

A total of 32 VCS players across eight League of Legends teams have been suspended from the Vietnamese league after officials identified “unusual data arising in matches that were played and publicly broadcasted.”

According to VCS officials, the players will banned from engaging in Riot Games esports, including tournaments hosted by third parties, while the competition is on a standstill.

VCS officials has announced a list of 32 players and personals in suspended due to the VCS Spring 2024 investigations.#VCS #VCSEnglish pic.twitter.com/NjI420ch09 — VCS English (@vcs_english) March 28, 2024

The VCS officials added they will allow “team members (including individuals not mentioned below) to add information or respond” to this decision.

On March 18, Riot Games and VCS officials conducted an internal investigation against teams, announcing the remainder of the 2024 VCS Spring Split would be postponed until further notice.

Here are the VCS esports players who have been suspended by Riot Games and the VCS with immediate effect:

Rainbow Warriors:

Nguyễn Kỳ Vương / Raze

Nguyễn Hoàng Nghĩa / HinieeeC

Nguyễn Trung Hiếu / Hyo

Nguyễn Anh Kiệt / Yuki

Nguyễn Phan Đình Khôi / Spot

Nguyễn Văn Hậu / Artifact

Vũ Quốc Hưng / K1ller

Nguyễn Trọng Trí / 2T

GAM Esports:

Đỗ Đình Sang / Blazes

Lê Viết Huy / Pyshiro

Team Flash:

Lê Minh Dũng / Dzung

Đinh Bùi Quốc Cường / Marcus

Lê Ngọc Toàn / Draktharr

Nguyễn Hoàng Khánh / Jane

Lương Thành Tài / Puddin

Team Secret:

Hoàng Công Nghĩa / Eddie

Quách Khánh Hoàng / Qiang

Vikings Esports:

Lương Hải Long / Gury

Nguyễn Vũ Khang Nguyên / Bunn

Võ Văn Phi / Kairi

Ngô Đức Khánh / Kratos

Cerberus Esports:

Nguyễn Đăng Khoa / Pun

Trần Bảo Quang / Ikigai

Nguyễn Hoàng Phú / Richard I

Nguyễn Huy Hùng / Slowz

MGN Blue Esports:

Nguyễn Minh Hào / Sorn

Bùi Văn Minh Hải / Froggy

Võ Hoàng Lê Khang / Ryuk

Đào Văn Tuấn / Rigel

Tiêu Quốc Lương / Zodiac

Team Whales:

Trần Văn Chính / BeanJ

Lê Ngọc Vinh / Gloryy

The list includes some notable names in the league, including BeanJ, who represented Team Whales in Worlds 2023 and played for Saigon Buffalo in Worlds 2022 and MSI 2022. Gloryy played for Vietnam at the Asian Games and Team Whales at Worlds 2023.

The VCS officials will continue to investigate and provide updates going forward.

