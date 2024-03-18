Why did Riot postpone the remaining VCS 2024 Spring Split matches? Ongoing investigation explained

On Sunday, March 18, Riot Games and Vietnam Championship Series officials decided to postpone the remainder of the 2024 VCS Spring Split due to an investigation surrounding some of the teams in the league.

This roadblock has completely derailed the progression of the league since the Spring Playoffs and Finals have also been postponed until further notice, which could even have implications on the region’s participation in upcoming international League of Legends tournaments such as the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational in May.

There are multiple different speculations around the reason why the VCS has postponed its league, but Riot has only given a bit of information about the situation. Here’s what we know so far.

Ongoing 2024 VCS Spring investigation, explained

VCS Spring 2024 to be postpone indefinitely due to a possible breach of competitive integrity.



– All remaining matches/results of Week 8 are canceled.

– Week 7 standings as the definitive team ranking.

– The Finals/Playoffs will also be postponed.#VCS #VCSEnglish pic.twitter.com/BMfFQ8jBb9 — VCS English (@vcs_english) March 18, 2024

According to the announcement by the VCS, organizers ordered the league to postpone the final matches of the regular season to investigate all of the teams participating in the tournament. The announcement also says the VCS “will not tolerate any actions that affect the competitive integrity” of the league, which could be a small hint toward what kind of situation the league is facing at the moment. There have been a handful of different instances where competitive integrity has been compromised across the professional League space, from teams to individual players.

In the meantime, the final group stage standings for the 2024 VCS Spring Split will be calculated and based on the results of the league until week seven, with the entire set of games from week eight being omitted from the record. This will also decide the teams participating in the upcoming playoffs after the investigation has concluded and the games can continue.

