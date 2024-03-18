Category:
League of Legends

Why did Riot postpone the remaining VCS 2024 Spring Split matches? Ongoing investigation explained

Staying true to competitive integrity.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 05:18 pm
The last played and recorded VCS match of Spring Split so far was team CERBERUS against GAM Esports. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The last played and recorded VCS match of Spring Split so far saw CERBERUS go up against GAM Esports. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On Sunday, March 18, Riot Games and Vietnam Championship Series officials decided to postpone the remainder of the 2024 VCS Spring Split due to an investigation surrounding some of the teams in the league.

Recommended Videos

This roadblock has completely derailed the progression of the league since the Spring Playoffs and Finals have also been postponed until further notice, which could even have implications on the region’s participation in upcoming international League of Legends tournaments such as the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational in May.

There are multiple different speculations around the reason why the VCS has postponed its league, but Riot has only given a bit of information about the situation. Here’s what we know so far.

Ongoing 2024 VCS Spring investigation, explained

According to the announcement by the VCS, organizers ordered the league to postpone the final matches of the regular season to investigate all of the teams participating in the tournament. The announcement also says the VCS “will not tolerate any actions that affect the competitive integrity” of the league, which could be a small hint toward what kind of situation the league is facing at the moment. There have been a handful of different instances where competitive integrity has been compromised across the professional League space, from teams to individual players.

In the meantime, the final group stage standings for the 2024 VCS Spring Split will be calculated and based on the results of the league until week seven, with the entire set of games from week eight being omitted from the record. This will also decide the teams participating in the upcoming playoffs after the investigation has concluded and the games can continue.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article LoL player rips dozens of Kalista spears at once for a ‘satisfying nuke’ in one-vs-one
Blood Moon Kalista splash art in League of Legends -- First skin for the champion released in 2014
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL player rips dozens of Kalista spears at once for a ‘satisfying nuke’ in one-vs-one
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 18, 2024
Read Article When is LoL’s Train Conductor Ornn skin releasing?
a great horned thing stands over an anvil
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
When is LoL’s Train Conductor Ornn skin releasing?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 18, 2024
Read Article LoL players agree Riot did everyone a service by removing one controversial item
Lissandra's Space Groove splash art in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players agree Riot did everyone a service by removing one controversial item
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LoL player rips dozens of Kalista spears at once for a ‘satisfying nuke’ in one-vs-one
Blood Moon Kalista splash art in League of Legends -- First skin for the champion released in 2014
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL player rips dozens of Kalista spears at once for a ‘satisfying nuke’ in one-vs-one
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 18, 2024
Read Article When is LoL’s Train Conductor Ornn skin releasing?
a great horned thing stands over an anvil
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
When is LoL’s Train Conductor Ornn skin releasing?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 18, 2024
Read Article LoL players agree Riot did everyone a service by removing one controversial item
Lissandra's Space Groove splash art in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players agree Riot did everyone a service by removing one controversial item
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 18, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.