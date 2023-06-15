2 hated LoL champs’ win rates descended into oblivion after Patch 13.12 nerfs

League of Legends Patch 13.12 introduced nerfs to two disliked champions, and with their win rates collapsing after the update went live on June 14, it seems like they worked.

Yuumi and Zeri were targeted with nerfs after they had been immensely popular in the solo queue and in competitive leagues worldwide. So far, they seem to have produced results. At the time of publishing, Yuumi is the worst support in Platinum+ rankings with a horrible 44.68 percent win rate, while Zeri is the worst AD carry with a 45.51 percent win rate, according to a stats site U.GG.

It’s a major downfall for both champions when compared to their Patch 13.11 results. In the previous update, Zeri was one of the better marksmen with a 50.72 percent win rate in Plat+, while Yuumi was a decent support with a 50.14 percent win rate.

While both champs’ win rates have dwindled in the solo queue, it’s interesting to see how they will perform in the professional competitions. So far, Yuumi has been present in 96.7 percent of games in the 2023 LCK Summer Split, according to Oracle’s Elixir. Zeri’s case has been similar since she’s the second-most-popular ADC in the LCK so far with an 83.3 percent pick and ban rate.

When it comes to nerfs themselves, they have been quite significant. Yuumi got her W, E, and ultimate targeted with the nerf hammer, while Zeri took a hit to passive and Q.

Both champions are incredibly tough to balance, and with their state in the solo queue being so horrible at the moment, it’s possible Riot Games will try to tweak them once more in the next updates. Patch 13.13 is expected to go live on June 28.

