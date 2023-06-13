This LoL support’s utter domination in LPL, LCK foreshadows heavy Summer Split pick rates

Ever since dropping onto League of Legends’ live servers this past March, Milio has been one of the most highly contested champions in solo queue.

The Gentle Flame has been one of the most-played supports over the last several patches, boasting great win rates among both lower-ranked summoners and top-tier challengers alike, according to League stats aggregate U.GG. But now, he is shaping up to be one of the biggest priority picks in professional play, too.

Milio has been one of the most prominent champions in today’s competitive meta, especially in Eastern major regions like Korea and China, where he has the highest pick-ban percentage in his role. In the LPL, for example, the fiery support has a 99.0 percent draft presence through the first two weeks of the 2023 Summer Split, along with a 71 percent win rate through 17 games and a 10.8 KDA, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Although it’s only been a week since the 2023 LCK Summer Split started, Milio has also taken off at a rapid pace, boasting a 96.2 percent pick-ban rate with the third-highest play rate of any champion so far, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He has a 60 percent win rate, while also holding a formidable 77.8 percent kill participation percentage.

“Stick with me. I’ll keep you warm.” Image via Riot Games

When Milio was released, players fell in love with the champion’s simple-yet-effective design and abilities, making him a great choice for those starting out on the League journey. At the highest level, however, the champion has been a perfect pick to help enable and elevate the most mechanically talented AD carry stars around the world since he gives champions increased attack speed, range, healing, shields, and even a built-in burning effect on their attacks.

North American and European League fans should expect Milio to take over the support pool when these two respective regions begin their own seasons this week. He is far too influential in the meta at the moment since he not only kickstarts his teammates but also provides a free cleanse on his ultimate ability, Breath of Life.

Until Milio faces some nerfs, League esports enthusiasts and pro players alike should get ready to face the heat as the summer rages onward.

