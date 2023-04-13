Milio’s blazing LoL debut has players fanning the flames with sky-high solo queue pick rate

Ever since Milio officially released on League of Legends Patch 13.6, summoners from around the world have been basking in the soothing warmth of his fuemigos—and they’ve been lighting up solo queue with his flames.

Over the last two patches, the Gentle Flame has been one of the most popular support champions in the game with the second-highest pick rate in the role, according to League stats aggregate U.GG. He also has the third-highest ban rate of any support champion while still hovering around a respectable 51-percent win rate in Platinum ranks and above.

Milio’s success stems from his easy-to-learn kit and his powerful enchanter abilities. Newcomers who are searching for a pick that has a relatively small learning curve can jump onto the Summoner’s Rift with this champion and will still have a significant impact on the game by buffing their allies with various movement speed, range, and attack speed boosts.

The champion also has an area-of-effect cleanse that can get his entire team out of a tough situation, especially if they get hit with a wombo combo of crowd control. Ultimately, Milio is a good, simple baseline choice while players learn how they interact with other allied champions, enemy teams, and other basic League knowledge.

For experienced players, however, Milio is a perfect champion to absolutely dominate in the early stages of a game. With the right lane partner, Milio can be a menace to deal with since they can remain relatively aggressive with his shields and heals helping them win any trade. His burning passive is also great for those looking to poke out the opposing team, so they can force them out of lane early for a quick advantage.

Although Milio is one of the biggest names on the support block right now, he won’t be getting any attention in League‘s upcoming Patch 13.8. Instead, other dominant champions like Rakan, Malphite, and Jarvan IV are getting hit with nerfs next week.