LoL’s recent item changes kick a fiery support champion up a notch

A large portion of the League of Legends cast was immediately impacted by the item overhaul that accompanied Patch 13.10 in May, creating new strategies that continue to be monitored by both Riot Games and players alike. But one champion in particular has been enjoying these changes to the fullest—even if he himself hasn’t been tuned for balance in a while.

The most recent addition to the League champion lineup—Milio, the Gentle Flame—has sat comfortably at the top of the support meta since his release just a few months ago thanks to his powerful yet straightforward kit that makes him easy to use and hard to master. While he hasn’t been subject to any direct buffs or nerfs since a hotfix upon release, Milio’s power has surged even higher thanks to the plethora of item changes incorporated in Patch 13.10—with the champion now sitting at a 53 percent win rate and 44 percent ban rate, according to OP.GG.

Milio’s go-to Mythic item has been Shurelya’s Battlesong, and that hasn’t changed following the item changes. But the option to rush Ardent Censer second has become the most efficient playstyle for Milio within the last two patches. While it may not grant champions as large of an ability power boost anymore, it now grants additional movement speed thanks to a new component item, Aether Wisp.

With this small increase to his movement speed, Milio’s job in and out of lane becomes much easier. Not only does he have more access to shield his allies (or stack pre-existing shields) and grant them similar movement speed boosts before he gets his Mythic item, but he himself can more easily poke and burn enemies who dare step too close.

Milio is also enjoying the current state of the ADC meta, where Stormrazor has taken over as a must-purchase first item that gives marksman champions an immense damage boost that rivals Mythic items. In combination with Milio’s W, which increases the attack range of allies inside its circle while healing them, ADCs like Jhin, Kog’Maw, and Lucian have once more risen to the top of the bot lane meta in ways other supports pairings have been unable to do for a while.

This newfound power has led Milio to become one of the most prioritized picks in the 2023 LPL Summer Split, which is currently the only major region competition underway prior to the LCK beginning later this week. It’s likely that he will retain this immense presence—alongside the usual suspects like Zeri, Vi, Ahri, and Lulu—when other regions begin play.

As of now, Milio is not listed to be nerfed in any capacity in the near future, though he may appear in the patch preview for Patch 13.12 that is expected to release tonight, should Riot feel that his current balance state is unhealthy for the game.

