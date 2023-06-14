Riot targets a forgotten LoL champion with major buffs ahead of Patch 13.13

An unpopular League of Legends champion is finally receiving some love from the developers, receiving some buffs in the PBE servers.

Xerath is set to get buffs in Patch 13.13 after changes made their way to PBE servers, which was noticed by Spideraxe on June 13. The patch itself is expected to go live on June 28. These changes could boost Xerath’s poor pick rate, which sits at 1.6 percent in all ranks on Patch 13.11, according to stats site U.GG.

Xerath is on track to receive some standard yet strong buffs. League devs are reducing his cooldown by 2 seconds per kill, and increasing the number of missiles in his ultimate to three-seven from three-five. Most importantly, though, they are reducing the base damage and AP ratio on the mid laner’s ultimate slightly, but are making it increase its damage when it hits a champion.

– R is now increased by 20 – 30 + 5% AP per champ hit — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) June 13, 2023

As a result, these changes would make it much more rewarding for skilled players to play Xerath since the more ultimate shots you hit, the more damage you deal. From our experience, taking a bullet from a late-game Xerath was already enough misery, but with more shots and a new damage converter, it will get much worse.

Related: Riot to implement new Emerald rank, remove promos in massive LoL ranked changes

At the same time, Riot is also taking another forgotten League champion, Zyra, under the scope. While she’s traditionally a support, she will be receiving changes for the jungle role, which surely makes the tiny community of Zyra jungle players satisfied.

These changes are tentative for now, though. Riot Games could still tweak them before they go live in Patch 13.13 on June 28, especially since PBE players will now have time to poke around and try them out.

About the author