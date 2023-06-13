Riot brings LoL players deep into the forest with new Elderwood skins

Watch your step as you venture through the forest because you may stumble upon a League of Legends champion ready to trick you—or one seeking to bring imminent doom.

Even more champions are being added to League’s popular Elderwood thematic, a skin line that often includes champions who don’t receive as much love as others and turns them into either beautiful forest creatures or terrifying monsters that lurk between the trees. This time around, Karthus and Wukong are receiving Elderwood skins, which should be available for testing soon with an official release to the live servers with Patch 13.13 on June 28.

Wukong’s mischievous yet adventurous nature is more than apparent in his splash art. The Monkey King’s fur has turned blue, covered by an outfit—and staff—made out of tree bark. A glimpse of his clone in the background appears to resemble forest spirit creatures that exist within the lore of various cultures.

Notably, Karthus appears very out-of-place compared to other skins with the “Elderwood” title, instead looking more similar to those who take up the “Old God” mantle, such as Ivern and Volibear. His entire body appears to have been corrupted by tree roots and an abundance of autumn leaves, while his staff has taken an arm-like appearance with a hand at the helm guarding a set of crystals. This will also be the first skin Karthus has received in almost three years following the release of Infernal Karthus in July 2020.

These two champions will be joining a thematic that has existed within League for a number of years, including the recent debut of Elderwood Ornn, whose proceeds were used directly for donation to charity. This thematic universe crosses over with various other skin lines, including Coven and Old Gods.

Patch 13.13 will also mark the PC release of Star Guardian Seraphine and Orianna, who have been exclusive to League of Legends: Wild Rift since last summer. Star Guardian Senna is set to join the PC version as well, though one patch later in 13.14.

