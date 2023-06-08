LoL pentakill machine gets game’s first new Ultimate skin in 3 years

Prepare to dash and slash through your enemies in style with League of Legends’ next Ultimate skin, which is giving a bit more love to a champion known to wreak havoc on entire teams all by herself.

As part of an overview regarding what the rest of the year will look like for skins in League, Riot confirmed today that an Ultimate-tier skin will be released this summer for Samira, set to fit in with the skin line available at the same time. This is the first Ultimate skin that will be added to League since K/DA All Out Seraphine in 2020, which drew mixed reactions from fans for having three separate forms that have to be chosen from before the game begins.

Riot Brightmoon, Meddler, and 100 pc nuggets discuss changes to Ranked and Clash, ASU progress, and an upcoming Ultimate skin. pic.twitter.com/NPHOiEpeQl — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 8, 2023

Stephanie “Riot 100 pc nuggets” Leung, product lead for the League skins team, detailed that, initially, this skin was planned to be Legendary-tier and possess unique effects akin to those of the recently released Empyrean Pyke and Winterblessed Diana. But the team quickly noticed in development that more detail was going into this skin than normal, leading them to repurpose it as an Ultimate skin.

“Usually we start out knowing when we’re making [an Ultimate skin]. But that wasn’t the case with Samira,” Leung wrote. “As we got working, we kept adding more and more to her skin because we were excited by how perfectly Samira fit into the thematic.”

Related: An old-school control mage is receiving LoL’s first Victorious skin of 2023

At this time, it isn’t clear yet what skin line this Ultimate skin for Samira will be a part of. But since it is set to accompany this year’s summer event, it is possible that it may fall underneath the Pool Party or Ocean Song thematic—or something entirely different. More information regarding this skin, as well as the other ones featured alongside it, is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Outside of skins, Riot also provided a bit more detail in regard to the ranked and Clash systems today, including a major overhaul to the ranks that have existed within the game for the past decade, as well as the return of a formerly one-off Clash event. All of the updates announced in these developer blogs are scheduled to be implemented within the year, if not already announced for next year.

About the author