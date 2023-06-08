ARAM Clash is making its long-awaited return to LoL later this summer

Assemble the team. Heed the call. The Howling Abyss beckons you back for another battle.

Have you been fiending for more ARAM Clash in League of Legends ever since its debut last December? Don’t worry, so have we. Thankfully, the game mode is set to make a comeback later this year, Riot Games announced today.

Riot has provided the full schedule for Clash during the second ranked split of 2023. Apart from three Clash tournaments taking place on Summoner’s Rift, two will be held on the Howling Abyss. The first ARAM Clash tournament of 2023 will be from Aug. 19 to 20, with the lock-in period for that Clash event beginning on Aug. 14.

A second ARAM Clash event will be held on Dec. 9 to 10, with the roster lock for that tournament beginning on Dec. 4.

The Howling Abyss makes for fast-paced, kill-heavy games of League. | Image via Riot Games

Here’s the current Clash schedule for the second half of League’s 2023 season:

Void Cup : July 22 to 23

: July 22 to 23 ARAM Cup 1 : Aug. 19 to 20

: Aug. 19 to 20 Ixtal Cup : Sept. 16 to 17

: Sept. 16 to 17 TBD : Oct. 14 to 15

: Oct. 14 to 15 ARAM Cup 2: Dec. 9 to 10

ARAM Clash was originally brought to League last December following the extensive number of changes that the Howling Abyss saw in Patch 12.22. Those changes included the addition of Hexgates, tower rubble, and extra bushes along the sides of the map. And while some of those changes have been toned down, the Howling Abyss still looks drastically different than it did 10 years ago. Prior to last December, ARAM’s map did not receive any major changes since its release in 2013.

Related: An old-school control mage is receiving LoL’s first Victorious skin of 2023

Last year’s ARAM Clash event was well-received by the player base, and Riot confirmed in an update earlier today that it was one of the most-participated-in Clash tournaments of all time. The reception to the tournament has convinced Riot to hold annual Clash events outside of Summoner’s Rift on a permanent basis.

Riot also confirmed that quality-of-life changes to matchmaking and champion select will be coming to ARAM Clash when the game mode returns on Aug. 19.

About the author