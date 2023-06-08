Riot teases new skins coming to LoL’s Mythic Essence Shop, details release of skins from Wild Rift

Between formerly mobile-exclusive out-of-this-world outfits and armor made of shining gems fit for royalty, Riot Games is pulling out all the stops for skins heading to League of Legends in the next few months.

League fans who are particularly fond of the game’s growing array of skins were given a treat today in a new developer blog. Not only are the long-awaited Star Guardian skins from League of Legends: Wild Rift finally making their way to PC, but Riot has also given players a look at what champions are expected to receive Prestige versions of new skins for most of the rest of the year. These skins are all expected to be made available in some capacity in League over the next several months, though more information will be revealed when they are placed on the PBE for testing.

Following the announcement that they’d be ported over from the mobile version of League earlier this year, Star Guardian Seraphine and Orianna will finally be available for purchase in the PC version starting with Patch 13.13. Star Guardian Senna will join shortly thereafter in Patch 13.14. Patch 13.13 is scheduled to release on June 28, while Patch 13.14 is expected to go live on July 19. Riot noted that Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan are still in active development, though as Legendary skins, they’ll require a bit more time to be successfully replicated from Wild Rift.

Riot also revealed that Ashe and Taliyah will be the next recipients of Mythic skins in the newly-released Crystalis Motus skin line, which replaced the Mythic Essence Shop’s exclusive Ashen Knights skin line with the announcement of Crystalis Motus Leona in May. It is unclear as to when these skins will be released, though the skins in the Mythic shop-exclusive skin line normally rotate every few months.

New Prestige skins for Pyke, Shaco, Sona, Renata Glasc, Akali, Yone, and Camille will be added as the year progresses and will be available for purchase within the Mythic Essence Shop when they release. More Prestige skins will also be returning to the shop at a time, with Riot providing an outline of what skins players can expect to see as they rotate every two patches.

League players can look forward to these skins and more—including the game’s first Ultimate skin in a number of years, this time for a popular ADC known for her aggressive playstyle—releasing before the year ends.

