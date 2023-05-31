Popular LoL support is the latest champion to get a Mythic skin

A large influx of crystals has been acquired by a certain League of Legends champion, giving her even more flair in her sun-worshiping endeavors.

Riot Games revealed today that Leona is the next champion to receive a Mythic-tier skin, which will solely be available for purchase with Mythic Essence from the Mythic Essence shop, expected to release in-game with Patch 13.12 on June 14. This skin will be known as Crystalis Motus Leona, seemingly marking the end of the Ashen Knights skin line that has been present within the Mythic Essence shop for a large portion of the past year.

In darkness, a crystallized guardian shines the brightest. pic.twitter.com/E6mc5es0vZ — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 31, 2023

This skin covers Leona completely in purple crystals, complete with a crystal headpiece, crystal armor, and a matching crystal sword and shield. All of her ability animations include this purple radiance in some form, with her ultimate even shattering the ground to reveal more crystals underneath.

While this is Leona’s first Mythic-tier skin, the champion has been the recipient of a large amount of love from Riot in recent years, complete with multiple Legendary skins and inclusion in various popular skin lines. It’s not yet clear how long Crystalis Motus Leona will remain available for purchase in the Mythic Essence shop, but once the skin leaves, it is unlikely to come back anytime soon.

Riot also announced a continuation of the Shan Hai Scrolls skin line, which debuted as part of the Lunar New Year festivities in 2022. This time around, skins are being given to Bard, Kog’Maw, Lillia, and Tahm Kench, all of which are set to accompany the release of Crystalis Motus Leona in Patch 13.12 on June 14.

This skin should be available for testing on the PBE later today and may be altered as a result of feedback prior to its official debut on the live servers.

