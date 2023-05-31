4 forgotten LoL champs are getting a new batch of skins

The next batch of League of Legends skins has been showcased by Riot Games and it centers around four champions who haven’t received skins in quite some time. If you play a relatively less popular champion as your main, there’s a chance your favorite champion could be part of the new additions coming to what looks like an update to the Shan Hai Scrolls skin line.

The four champions receiving skins in this next release for the Shan Hai Scrolls line are Bard, Tahm Kench, Lillia, and Kog’Maw. Among those four, the first three mentioned have been extremely unpopular choices on the Rift as of late, with each of them having less-than-four-percent pick rates in solo queue games on Patch 13.10, according to League stats site U.gg.

Tapestries painted of wonder and of malice 🖌️ pic.twitter.com/bLyqJx7uVK — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 31, 2023

Kog’Maw is a noteworthy exception, though. His pick rate skyrocketed in the most recent patch thanks to the sweeping changes made to AD carry items. After hovering near the three percent pick rate mark throughout the 2023 ranked season, Kog’Maw has been picked in nearly 10 percent of all ranked games on the current patch, with that number especially climbing at higher ranks.

Related: Some LoL players think Zeri is broken beyond repair

Three of the four champions whose Shan Hai Scrolls skins were teased today have not received a skin in over a year, with Kog’Maw being the only exception. Lillia has the longest drought between skin releases: It’s been almost two years since the release of her last skin, Nightbringer Lillia, in September 2021.

The Shan Hai Scrolls skin line was first introduced in 2021, and back then, the skin line featured explosive animations, bright orange-and-red colorizations, and vibrant visual effects that featured sparks and flames. This time around, the new additions to the skin line are more subdued, with blues, greens, and grays being predominantly featured in the skins’ abilities. If anything, the new Shan Hai Scrolls skins give off more of a “dusk” vibe, whereas the previous ones felt more like a “dawn.”

These four new skins have not been given a release date as of yet, although it’s likely they’ll be hitting the live League servers sometime in the month of June.

About the author