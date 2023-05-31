Some LoL players think Zeri is broken beyond repair

Zeri remains one of the most unbalanced League of Legends champions, with a new bruiser-like build spiking in popularity in Patch 13.10. As a result, players are convinced she needs special treatment to bring her down a peg.

Players discussed the state of Zeri on Reddit on May 30, claiming she needs major changes since her current state of play isn’t fun or balanced. Many others agreed and proposed their own solutions, though, they were quickly shut down by others.

“Bruiser Zeri is unfun, and I say it from a Zeri enjoyer,” the author stated. They added that Zeri’s overpowered kit of just going in and obliterating your opponents in the late game with bruiser items isn’t satisfying and proposed that her stat conversion needs tweaking. Although the top comment added that “throwing stat conversion on problem champs is not a direction I want to see the game go in.”

As a result, some players claimed it’s quite impossible to balance Zeri with her current kit without breaking the game in some way. “This champion has permanently been viable in pro play since her release except for one patch where Riot made her completely unplayable. This champion cannot be balanced with the current kit. It just can’t. This is almost Yuumi levels of problematic design,” one player added.

There could be hope for those who want to see the changes to Zeri in the future, as even Riot developers chimed in on the discussion. David “Phreak” Turley threw in his two cents by saying “there are plenty of levers available to the kit to push her away from the tankier builds,” she’s currently using.

Related: IWillDominate questions LCS walkout: ‘I refuse to believe the actions of the LCSPA are genuine’

Fortunately for League players, Zeri doesn’t boast a sky-high win rate right now. In Platinum+ ranks, she “only” has a 50.40 percent win rate, alongside 8.8 and 5.2 percent pick and ban rates, respectively, according to U.GG. As a few players pointed out, however, she’s been a strong pick in both solo queue and competitive scene since her release, with skilled players able to take control of the game quickly if they navigate her well.

About the author