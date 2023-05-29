Iron players can’t stop banning 2 annoying LoL champions in Patch 13.10

Iron players usually ban the cheesiest, most annoying champions in League of Legends, and the case is no different in Patch 13.10

Two powerful (and irritating) champs, Blitzcrank and Shaco, currently boast the highest ban rate in the Iron rank, according to a stats site U.GG. The former has recorded a jaw-dropping ban rate of 49.9 percent, while the latter sits slightly behind with 45.4 percent.

Both champions have also accumulated significant pick rates, with the robotic support being chosen in 11.2 percent of Iron games. Shaco, meanwhile, has been picked in 8.8 percent of games.

At the same time, they both boast solid high rates, with Blitzcrank having 51.81 percent, and Shaco reigning with 52.14 percent in the top lane, 55.81 percent in the support role, and 50.4 percent in the jungle.

Both champs seem to be solid picks in the Patch 13.10 meta. Among skilled players in Diamond and above, Shaco is the ninth-best jungler, whereas Blitzcrank is the 11th-best support as far as the win rate goes.

While both Blitzcrank and Shaco seem like strong picks in the meta, this might not be the case in a few days after Patch 13.11 drops. Like the previous update, the upcoming patch will introduce a series of changes to the game’s systems, items, and champions.

Luckily for all Shaco and Blitzcrank mains, none of them will receive direct changes, however, the former’s main item, Youmuu’s Ghostblade, will be nerfed.

