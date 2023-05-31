IWillDominate questions LCS walkout: ‘I refuse to believe the actions of the LCSPA are genuine’

Just how important is the NACL to the association?

While a majority of League of Legends pundits have come out in support of the LCS walkout this week, there are some who are questioning LCSPA director Phillip Aram and the association—including outspoken former pro IWDominate, who said he suspected the LCSPA of pushing its own agenda.

While IWD did note the result of the walkout could benefit the wider ecosystem in a series of tweets on May 30, he remains skeptical about just how much the association cares about North American League’s second tier.

“I refuse to believe the actions of the LCSPA are genuine,” the streamer then wrote in another tweet before dubbing several key LCSPA members ‘grifters.’

Don’t get me wrong, the results of the actions might end up being positive for players. But you can’t sell me on the fact that the LCSPA cares THIS much about academy. They are simply using these actions of Riot as an opportunity to create this lists of asks. — Christian Rivera (@IWDominate) May 31, 2023

In response, members of the community accused IWD of ‘bootlicking’, pointing out the delay and potential shutdown of the LCS would mean a cut revenue stream for the former player, who streams league matches on the regular.

The League streamer was unfazed by the comments, noting his prior history with Riot—in particular, his removal from the League Partnership Program in 2020—would suggest otherwise regarding his stance on the topic.

In the same series of tweets, IWD stood in agreement with an earlier thread from esports personality Veteran too, in which Veteran points out his concerns with the walkout and the LCSPA’s lack of mandate surrounding the statement regarding ‘scab players.’

I'm glad the LCSPA put out a statement like this, because it pigeonholes them.



– Right now my biggest concern is the "overwhelming majority" vote

– Why it was surprising is that it doesn't strike me as the overwhelming majority would actually want NACL to remain



A small thread: https://t.co/3TISkYMiAs — Veteran (@VeteranEU) May 29, 2023

While the majority of the League world is otherwise standing behind the player association and its strike this week, many will be awaiting the outcome of the Summer strike and just how beneficial the results will actually be for upcoming division two League players.

The drama surrounding the LCSPA walkout has only just begun, following Riot’s decision to delay the opening day of the 2023 LCS Summer Split to discuss terms.

