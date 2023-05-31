Hilarious LoL bug sees raptors become your new Rift companions

League of Legends players can now lead Raptors and Wolves from the jungle to the fountain or their lane due to a hilariously fun new bug discovered on May 30.

While no game is perfect, League is often rife with bugs and glitches, especially after significant patch updates—and the latest one is no different.

In the latest Patch, players who damage Raptors will find they’re out for blood and will follow champions across the map. In some cases, they’ll attack your teammates instead of you, like one Reddit user discovered during their game.

You’ll notice the player piloting Zilean was being a good support, helping out their jungler Diana by dropping a bomb on the Raptors. But the raptors weren’t pleased with this, deciding to follow Zilean back to his lane—where they began attacking the ADC Zeri in what was a hilarious turn of events.

The best part is, League players are on the side of the Raptors, with comments revolving around how you’d do the same if you’d had a bomb dropped on you and they were only chasing players from their jungle.

Another example of this bug is from HextechLab, where he pilots Twitch and damages multiple Raptor and Wolves camps. He was able to lead them all back to the fountain successfully, thanks to other champions’ maintaining the aggro of the main camp.

So, if you want to try it for yourself, now is the time to do so because the aggro AI may be one of the upcoming bug fixes in League Patch 13.11.

