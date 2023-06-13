Bronze LoL players love picking this mid laner, but they struggle to muster wins

One classic League of Legends champion is often associated with low-rank players, and in Patch 13.11, he has boasted the highest pick rate in the mid lane in Bronze, though he’s recorded a poor win rate at the same time.

The beloved champion by Bronze players is Yasuo, who currently sits on a 16.2 percent pick rate in the rankings, according to stats site U.GG. Overall, it’s the fifth-highest pick rate for any champion in any role in Bronze. Unfortunately, players have failed to produce an impressive win rate on the Unforgiven, with the champion sitting on a poor 49.55 percent in the mid lane.

The fact that Yasuo is popular among lower-ranked players in League should be anything but surprising. The mid laner has a high skill ceiling, though he’s been one of the most often picked champions by average players in history. At this point, the League community has created numerous memes about Bronze or Silver players choosing Yasuo and failing to carry the game, and with his high pick rate but low win rate, it seems they still hold up.

Unless Riot changes his kit, Yasuo will always be popular in League. Image via Riot Games

As we mentioned, Yasuo is a strong pick and can carry the game on his own. To do so, however, players need to master his kit, which often requires a lot of work and understanding of the meta. Additionally, when picking the champion it’s important to have the right team composition which will make it easier for him to activate his ultimate, and it goes without saying the lower rankings in League aren’t known for clear communication and gameplay.

Related: LoL players claim Yuumi’s rework ‘failed’—even after Riot Phreak drops stats to prove otherwise

It’s likely the Unforgiven will maintain his position as the most-picked mid laner in Patch 13.11, since the next update, Patch 13.12, launches on Wednesday, June 14. While the latter brings a bunch of changes to the meta, it shouldn’t affect the champion’s popularity. There are three things certain in life—death, taxes, and Yasuo being picked in lower ranks.

About the author