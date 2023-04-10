The best jungle-mid duos to play in LoL Patch 13.7

Ever since the start of the League of Legends season 13, players have been grinding hard on the solo queue ladder to get to their deserved rank and beyond.

Thanks to the introduction of the new LP gains in Patch 13.4, it has become easier to move up and down the ranks. At the top of the solo queue ladder, we’re already starting to see several players breaking above 1,700 LP.

Aside from the better mechanics and stronger game knowledge, high-Elo and professional players are quick to pinpoint the strongest champions of any given patch, as well as the strongest bot lane duos.

That being said, League has seen the rising importance of the jungle-mid synergy, which is responsible for most of the early- and mid-game action and has the highest potential of helping their teammates all over the map.

If jungle and mid can work well together, it can create a great advantage that often leads to victory, especially in an uncoordinated environment like solo queue.

There are lots of combinations and different jungle-mid duos that can be played. That said, we will go over the best jungle-mid duos to play in Patch 13.6, giving you the most meta-adherent options and explaining why they are so powerful.

Best jungle-mid duo pairing in Patch 13.7

Graves-Leblanc

Image via Riot Games

Graves and Leblanc have both received buffs in the latest patches, making them rise up in popularity. Now that both champions are meta-adherent, it’s logical to see them played in tandem.

The two have an incredible amount of burst damage, which will always be enough to kill one target, especially once both unlock the ultimates.

That said, the two already have a good synergy early on. Leblanc has great gank setup thanks to root coming from her chains (E), allowing Graves to quickly follow up with his own auto attacks and spells. On top of that, Leblanc has lots of mobility, which means she can quickly come to Graves’ rescue when skirmishes break out in the jungle.

Given that both champions have burst of two different damage types, it also becomes harder for the enemies to itemize resistances.

As long as the two can farm enough resources throughout the game, they will become an oppressive duo that can easily carry games.

Nocturne-Katarina

Image via Riot Games

Patch 13.7 saw many of the more popular jungle champions like Wukong, Lee Sin, and Vi getting nerfed. This, in turn, implies that new junglers are on the rise, and one of them is the Nocturne, who works well with Katarina.

Thanks to the jungler’s ultimate Paranoia (R), the two can get incredible teamfight engages across the map. By denying the enemy’s vision, Katarina can use that downtime to get into a great position to burst down the enemies and start getting some quick resets. If both are focusing on the same target, it becomes almost impossible for the enemy to come out alive.

The only weaknesses this pairing have are a lack of good gank setup early on. Avoid looking for aggressive trades in the first minutes, and wait to unlock both ultimates to start making proactive plays.

This jungle pairing works across multiple Elos, with the duo’s win rate sitting above 52 percent at Platinum and above (according to stats site U.GG).

Jarvan IV-Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Out of all the early-game junglers, Jarvan IV was the only one that come out unscathed from the patch. With others getting nerfed, it was only expected to see him performing above the rest, with a staggering 52.8 percent win rate across more than 56,000 games (according to U.GG)

Among the various possible pairings he can be played with, he has an impressive win rate with Ahri: the two are sitting above 54 percent across all ranks, with more than 14,000 games (according to U.GG).

Ahri is a great champion who offers good versatility with most champions, but her value goes up a lot more with Jarvan IV in this patch. The best thing about this duo is the fact they complement each other’s weaknesses and be a setup for each other.

For example, Ahri can use her E to charm a target, allowing Jarvan IV to hit a free combo, but it can also be the other way around if it’s necessary. Once both get to level six, locking a target becomes even easier: Ahri can dash in with her Spirit Rush, while Jarvan IV traps down the targets with his own Cataclysm (R). In other words, enemies have nowhere to go.

With such simple and straightforward setups, initiating a snowball is a piece of cake. As long as you’re able to take over the mid-game, you will come out victorious in most games.

Gragas-Yasuo

Image via Riot Games

If you have watched professional play in the last couple of years, you probably already know Gragas and Yasuo are a known and popular pairing.

Yasuo received a buff this patch, which makes him more durable later in the game, as well as having more damage on his Sweeping Blade (E), which has increased his win rate by almost one percent (according to U.GG).

Not only does Gragas provide multiple knock-ups for Yasuo’s ultimate, but he also offers lots of damage early on thanks to his base numbers. On top of that, Gragas can be flexed across multiple roles (top, jungle, and support) so the enemies will always have to guess which position Gragas will end up in.

Furthermore, Yasuo can also be moved down to the bottom lane in extreme scenarios where they both have losing matchups. It won’t happen the majority of the time, but it’s always great to have that possibility as a last resort.

Regardless, the two have an easy combo that can be used consistently in solo queue games. Paired with Gragas’ burst damage, it’s an effective strategy to shut down fed enemy threats.

Ekko-Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

To round off the list of jungle-mid duos of the patch, we have the underrated pairing of Pantheon and Ekko. While it’s not one of the most popular duos (almost 5,000 games in total so far, according to U.GG), they boast one of the highest win rates, sitting above 55 percent.

There are two particular reasons behind such numbers. The first is that both champions recently received buffs: Pantheon now has higher damage early on thanks to the Q buffs in Patch 13.5, while Ekko got the indirect buff last patch with the addition of ability haste to his core item Nashor’s Tooth.

Aside from having a good gank setup synergy between the two, this pairing shines particularly at performing dives on the side lanes. As soon as both champions get access to their ultimates, they can roam around the map and perform deep ganks to get kills. With Ekko’s Chronobreak and Pantheon’s shield (E), they have tools to block damage and tank the turrets’ damage for longer.

As long as you get one or two dives executed correctly, you will build up a big enough lead to dominate the mid-game. Take advantage of the snowball and use it to control the neutral objectives to win. While this duo requires good coordination and great mechanics to perform dives, mastering them will greatly increase the success rate.