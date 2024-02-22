How to invite friends to your party in Last Epoch

Last Epoch allows you to enjoy the game cooperatively with friends, whether you’re looking to share the adventure or simply help boost their new character’s level for a stronger start. Here’s a guide on how to invite friends to play with you.

How to play with friends in Last Epoch

You can invite friends and any other player to join your party. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can invite any friend or player to your party in Last Epoch, as long as you have their username. Follow these steps:

Start the game and log in with the character you wish to play. Press H on your keyboard to open the Social Panel. Next, do one of the following: If your friend is online and already in your Friends list , right-click their name and select Invite to Party from the dropdown menu.

, right-click their name and select from the dropdown menu. If they’re not in your Friends list, click the Party tab, then click Invite Player and enter their username. Press Send Invite. Wait for the player to accept your invitation. You can repeat this process up to three times to form a full four-player party, if you want. If it works, you’ll see your friends’ character portraits at the top-left of your screen.

Once you’re in the same party, you can interact with your friends’ names in the Party section of the Social Panel. By right-clicking on a friend’s name, you get the option to teleport directly to their location, no matter what their level is. This feature is especially useful because the experience gained is shared among party members.

So, if you’re tackling endgame content like Monoliths, you can bring along a low-level friend to quickly boost their level. Although they need to stay close to you (on the same screen), and there’s a limit to the experience they can gain at each level, this method is generally faster than solo campaign grinding. Additionally, using dungeon keys, you can even help them skip the campaign entirely.

The Social Panel, where you invite friends, is also where you can refer friends to get the exclusive Bees cosmetic pet.