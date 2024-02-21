If you want to skip the Last Epoch campaign and jump straight to the leveling and endgame action, you’ll have to be a bit patient. While you can skip the campaign, you still need to beat all three dungeons in the game, which is not an easy task. Here’s how to do it properly.

Preparing to skip the Last Epoch campaign

In Last Epoch, you can skip the campaign by going through the three dungeons: Lightless Arbor, Soulfire Bastion, and Temporal Sanctum. To enter these dungeons, you need one of each dungeon’s specific keys, which you can only farm in the endgame by completing Monoliths of Fate. While keys can randomly drop from mobs, some players finish the entire campaign without finding any. To ensure you can skip, you must first complete the campaign and defeat some Timeline bosses in Monoliths to obtain keys.

You might also need to level up quickly, which a high-level friend can help with. The dungeons require minimum levels of 22, 45, and 55. To power level, have your friend take you on a Monolith of Fate run. Just stay alive and follow them as they defeat monsters. This way, you’ll level up fast and be ready for the dungeons.

Last Epoch’s campaign skip route

You must be ready to face dungeons. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Lightless Arbor

Once you have all the keys, start a new character and progress through the campaign until you reach the Council Chambers in the Ruined Era. Go east towards The Surface, then north to The Shrouded Ridge to find the entrance to Lightless Arbor. Complete the dungeon, beat the final boss, and you’ll arrive at The Corrupted Lake. Find a temporal rift there to take you to The Risen Lake in the Imperial Era.

Soulfire Bastion

From The Risen Lake in the Imperial Era, head north to Felled Wood to find the Soulfire Bastion entrance. Navigate the dungeon, switching your shields appropriately, until you defeat the final boss. Continue north to reach The Soul Furnace, where you’ll find a portal to the Divine Era leading to Kolheim Pass.

Temporal Sanctum

From Kolheim Pass, continue through the campaign until you reach Maj’Elka in the Imperial Era. From Oracle’s Abode, go west to The Shining Cove to find a time rift to The Ruined Coast in the Ruined Era. Head east to enter Temporal Sanctum. After completing the dungeon and collecting your rewards, you’ll be guided to The Radiant Dunes in the Divine Era, skipping the Lagon boss fight and moving directly to chapter nine. This completes the final campaign skip.

Now, you’ll have all the Idol slots and bonus Passive points you’d normally get by finishing the campaign, making this skip method appealing for experienced players. If you’re new to Last Epoch, it’s best to play through the game as intended first. This way, you can get familiar with its flow and understand the mechanics vital for the endgame.