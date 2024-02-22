Last Epoch referral codes guide: How to enter and share referral codes in Last Epoch

Last Epoch players have free rewards that can be earned by referring players to the game but, to do so, you need to know how to enter and share referral codes.

Referring players in Last Epoch is an easy way to spread love across the community, with rewards provided for those who do so. If you refer another player, you’ll unlock the bee pet, and your swarm grows with more referrals.

If you’re looking to find your referral code to share or want to enter a code you have been given, we’ve got all the details you need.

How to enter Last Epoch referral codes

Entering a referral code in Last Epoch is a simple task that won’t take you long, though you need to know where to look. Follow these steps to enter a Last Epoch referral code.

Open the Social menu (H on Keyboard, hold BACK on a controller, and move the analog wheel to “Social”).

Select the “Enter Code” text area in the “Enter Referral Code” section.

Click “Confirm”

You can only enter one referral code in Last Epoch so choose wisely if multiple people have given you their referral code. If you did not receive a referral code but want to unlock rewards for someone, the Last Epoch Discord has a channel specifically for sharing referral codes.

How to share your Last Epoch referral code

If you want to share your referral code to unlock rewards in Last Epoch, follow these steps:

Open the social menu (H on keyboard, hold BACK on a controller and move analog wheel to “Social”.

Select the “Copy Code” button located in the “Your Referral Code” section.

Share your referral code with friends and other players.

Referring players in Last Epoch gives access to the Bee Pet, with your swarm of bees increasing with the number of referrals. You can refer up to three friends and players. If you want to find people to share your referral code with, the Last Epoch Discord has a specific channel for doing so.

Once you have received a referral, the Bees pet will be automatically unlocked but requires equipping. To do this, open your Inventory and navigate to the Appearance tab, then select one of the two Pet Slots and select the Bees.