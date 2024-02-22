How to beat Lagon in Last Epoch

Last Epoch has plenty of challenges for players to conquer during their adventures but the first difficult one comes when battling Lagon, God of Storms.

This literal god is unlike any of the bosses you’ll have battled before him in both power and the fact there are multiple phases to the fight. You might struggle taking him down but don’t worry, you’re not alone. To help conquer this Last Epoch beast, here are all the things you need to know and how exactly you can get it done.

Last Epoch: How to beat Lagon

There’s an easy way to do this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fighting Lagon in Last Epoch is extremely tricky if you don’t have the right plan. Many of his attacks do devastating damage and some can even take you out in one shot, so you’ll need to prepare for what is coming before taking on the challenge.

What to look out for in the Lagon Last Epoch fight

There are two phases to the Lagon fight, however, after completing the second you’ll have to fight him again in the first until his health hits zero. In stage one there is a variety of attacks to look out for, while phase two is much simpler.

Lagon Phase One

In phase one you will enter the arena and see two tentacles pop up at either side. These are the only way to damage Lagon, however, he will be guarding them with all of his power. There are four key attacks Lagon uses:

Ground Slam

Lightning Cone

Moon Blast

Sweeping Beam

The Ground Slam and Moon Blast attacks can easily be dealt with by dashing out of the way when the damage circles appear, but the Lightning Cone is much harder to avoid. You will see Lagon lift his eye for a moment before unleashing this attack, but if you miss it don’t worry too much as it is his weakest move.

One move you won’t survive is Sweeping Beam. This beam of lightning sweeps across half the battle arena and if you’re caught in it you’re going to die or be severely damaged. Luckily this move is slow and there is a huge telegraph; you’ll see this move coming when Lagon moves his head to one side, closes his eye, and then opens it again.

Lagon Phase Two

Phase two of the Lagon fight will teleport you to a larger arena where you will be bombarded by enemies. These are the enemies you phased on your way to Lagon and all you need to do here is stay alive while taking out tentacles. I eliminated all the enemies as it’s great XP and also makes it safer to kill the tentacles, however, it’s only the tentacles that need to be dealt with to progress.

Best tips to fight Lagon in Last Epoch

Fighting Logan begins the second you arrive in the arena. Quickly choose a side and start damaging that tentacle. As you deal damage try your best to avoid the abilities being cast at you. Ranged players shouldn’t have much trouble and should stay close to the middle side of the arena, while melee players should move the furthest to either side.

Some melee builds should have the tanking and leeching capabilities to remain on the tentacle dealing damage through most of Lagon’s attacks but the Sweeping Beam is one that every player needs to avoid.

Avoiding this attack depends on direction. If the beam is moving towards the other tentacle then change sides and outrun the move to avoid damage. However, if it is closing in on the edge of the map then move to the furthest bottom corner of that side as the attack is not able to reach this. Hiding in this corner is the perfect way to quickly avoid the attack and something you’re going to need to do several times during the battle.

Now that you’ve got the first Lagon phase down, simply beat the tentacles in phase two and then continue with the advice above until the Last Epoch boss is destroyed.