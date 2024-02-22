Category:
Last Epoch

How to unlock your Mastery in Last Epoch

Master has given Dobby a sock!
Josh Challies
Published: Feb 22, 2024
A cutscene in Last Epoch showing characters in a snowy environment.
Last Epoch has a variety of builds you can create for your character to help you overcome your enemies, but to access the majority of them, you need to unlock your Mastery.

Masteries for your class are not immediately available in Last Epoch and only unlock after you have put significant time into the game. The wait is worth it, however, as it opens the door to powerful skills and passive bonuses.

If you’re desperate to know when the door to your Mastery opens, we’ve got all the info you need.

When do you unlock Mastery in Last Epoch?

The confirmation prompt shown when selecting a Mastery in Last Epoch.
Decisions are final. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mastery for classes in Last Epoch unlocks at the beginning of Chapter 4 in the campaign. After completing Chapter 3 in the Ruined Era, you arrive at the End of Time and can choose your Mastery as part of the main story.

There is another requirement to meet, however, as you need to have invested 20 points into your base class skill tree to open the option to unlock masteries. If you have not hit that mark yet, you need to do some leveling.

If you spend 20 points in your base class skill tree before reaching the Mastery quest in Chapter 4, you can’t unlock your Mastery earlier. Instead, you need to continue working through the story until you reach that point.

Don’t forget that your choice of Mastery is final and cannot be changed. If you want to play a different Mastery for your chosen class, you have to select a new character. However, you still have access to the Nodes on the left-hand side of the skill tree for the two Masteries you did not choose.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.