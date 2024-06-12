Where to find the Cave Troll in Dark and Darker

The Cave Troll is one of two bosses in Dark and Darker’s Goblin Caves and is hidden for those unaware of where to find it.

Unlike other maps in Dark and Darker, the Goblin Caves are static and not randomized, making it easy to navigate if you know where you are and where to go if you need to take on the Cave Troll for the loot it drops or complete quests.

Dark and Darker Cave Troll location

Trolled. Screen by Dot Esports from DarkandDarker.map

The Cave Troll is located in the southeast portion of the Goblin Caves map in Dark and Darker, hidden underground and beneath the thick cloud of fog.

You’ll come to an area with many platforms you can descend and ascend from, but you need to drop down to the bottom and scout the bottom area for a hole in the floor beneath a thick fog that tasks you towards a mysterious stone door.

Secret boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Opening the door reveals the Cave Troll boss room. But before you enter, take caution. The troll only attacks if you get close to or attack it first. Leaving the room resets the boss fight, and the troll gets all its health back if you leave—even for a split second.

It also hits hard, so don’t fight it solo unless you have a death wish and come to the Goblin Caves well prepared, stocked full of good weapons, armor, and healers, and work together to take it down.

Beating the Cave Troll can snag you a lot of great and rare loot. Just be careful of other players who might be aware of you fighting it and look to spoil the party, and make sure you leave yourself enough time to get out of the run with your winnings at the end.

