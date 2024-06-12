All quests in Dark and Darker

Quests are the main form of progression in Dark and Darker, and there are multiple questgivers who ask you to complete tasks that reward you with relics and items.

You can find these quests in the Merchants tab, but not every merchant has a quest for you. Completing each quest can feel like a big grind, but thankfully, you can accept multiple quests at the same time and complete them all at once.

Sometimes, you might come across an item you might need later in a questline, so use our list below to track which items to keep hold of while you progress through each quest.

Every Quest giver and item needed in Dark and Darker

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alchemist

Turn in one Potion of Healing, one Potion of Invisibility, one Potion of Protection – It doesn’t matter which rarity, so long as they’ve been looted Kill five Ice Kobold Archer, five Ice Kobold Axeman – Found in the Frost Mountains Explore the Wolf Cave – Found in the Far Left of The Frost Mountain.

Fortune Teller

Turn in two Bowstring, one Old Cloth – Picked up Randomly from enemies Survive three times in Goblin Caves Kill three Death Beetle, three Death Skull, three Mimic – Found mostly in Goblin Caves

Goblin Merchant

Kill five Goblin Archer, five Goblin Axeman, five Goblin Warrior – Found mostly in Goblin Caves Explore Cave Altar – Found in the center-western room in Goblin Caves Turn in 10x Goblin Ear – Rare drop from killing Goblins

Surgeon

Turn in five Bandage – Has to be looted Kill one Giant Centipede, three Goblin Mage – Found in Goblin Caves center area Explore Stone Graves A – Goblin Caves area

Tavern Master

Explore Barracks – The Howling Crypts, randomly generates Kill five Skeleton Archer, five Skeleton Footman, five Skeleton Guardsman – Fairly easy enemy spawns Turn in 5x Ale – Random drops from enemies and chests

The Collector

Kill one Frost Giant Berserker, three Frost Wolf, five Frost Walker – Found in The Frost Mountain Turn in two Ancient Scroll, two Gold Crown, two Gold Waterpot – Random drops from enemies Turn in eight Kobold Ear – Rare drop from Kobolds in The Frost Mountain

Treasurer

Turn in five Ceremonial Dagger – Very rare drop from enemies and Goblin Caves Explore Old Tomb – Found in the Howling Crypts Kill three Wraith

Woodsman

Turn in five Campfire – Must be looted Kill one Demon Centaur, five Demon Dog – Go deeper in Ruins of the Forgotten Castle Explore Prisons A – Doesn’t exist

