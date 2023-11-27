These 10 perfect Lethal Company item ideas would take things to the next level

Lethal Company is taking the gaming world by storm, but as with any early-access game, there is plenty of room for improvement.

One Lethal Company player has put together a list of items they’d to see added as early access continues, and we can’t help but agree. Shared to Reddit by OrriSig, these items look to not just fix some of the game’s most annoying issues but also add fresh gameplay elements and ways to facilitate further exploration.

The most useful of these additions would be a backpack. The player suggests using this item you could carry one two-handed item, or two one-handed items as you explore. This would be a welcomed addition as right now you’re very limited to what exactly you can take with you.

Also to help with exploration, a teleporter remote that would take you back to the ship and a GPS map were pitched. While teleportation might be a little powerful (and to an extent is available when playing with friends now), having a GPS map feature is the perfect way to track where things are and ensure you’re not missing any loot. Still want more help exploring? Why not use a radio headset that can act like a walkie-talkie but without using an item slot?

We can all agree exploring in the dark can be hard in Lethal Company, and even scary at times, but with night-vision goggles, this problem would be irrelevant. In fact, OrriSig shared multiple solutions to this problem with both stock and pro night-vision goggles. Using these would mean you no longer have to carry around that pesky torch, and can instead be ready to fight. Sticking on the topic of accessories, a Ghillie suit is the perfect suggestion to hide away from the Forest Keeper, and it would just look really cool.

The final suggestions target the game’s combat. These are a pair of boxing gloves so you can punch your foes instead of using a handheld weapon, and a net gun when you need to pin down enemies and get away.

Let’s be real, it’s not likely we’ll be getting all of these additions to Lethal Company at any stage, but maybe if the community is loud enough to bring their fresh ideas like this into the discussion, some of them will make their way into the viral game.