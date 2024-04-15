Meridian billboard in Silent Breath with body underneath it
SILENT BREATH: All monsters, listed

Jumpscares galore.
SILENT BREATH sure looks impressive, but it’s hard to take in the beautiful scenery once the forest falls into darkness and the monsters come out to play.

A mix of Don’t Scream and Slenderman with SCP-style monsters, SILENT BREATH is the ultimate challenge for the faint of heart. If you want to become immune to jumpscare, this is the game for you. Here are all the monsters in SILENT BREATH and how to deal with them.

All monsters in SILENT BREATH and how to beat them

Silent Breath Crawling Banshee
Everything in this forest loves to run at you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As SILENT BREATH does everything in its power to make you scream, so it is unsurprising how many monsters only intend to scare rather than kill you. Only a small handful of monsters can cause a game over, resetting your run to find all five missing persons before sunrise. But if you’re attempting a world record or want a head start before jumping into a game filled with jumpscares, it is best to know what monsters are capable of killing you in SILENT BREATH.

Remember, SILENT BREATH aims to get you to scream. So, do your best not to panic as the jumpscares flood in. Be mindful that static and your flashlight turning off and on often indicates that a monster has despawned.

We found 27 monsters in our playthrough. There are likely many more to discover, but for now, here are all the monsters we’ve found in SILENT BREATH.

MonstersDescriptionCan it kill you?How to beat
Blind SisterA large humanoid figure that asks you to play hide and seek with her.YesHide behind a wide tree (preferably behind her) before the 10 second timer ends. You can also hide inside buildings to beat her game.
Armless SisterAnother humanoid figure that tells you to “stay still.”YesDon’t move as soon as your camera fixes onto her. Make sure you don’t move your camera or use WASD.
Big SisterTall body with long limbs and giant black eyes. Face opens out to a giant set of teeth during its game over jumpscare.YesLook at it at all times and walk backwards. Listen out for its whispers and crying for when it is nearby. Works like SCP-173 (SCP Containment Breach) and Coil-Head (Lethal Company).
Spine legsA pair of legs with half a spine coming out of them.NoHarmless, just walk away from it.
PointerHumanoid figure holding three decapitated heads while standing and pointing in one direction.NoGo up to the figure to make him vanish.
SpidersA group of spiders scurry past you.NoStand still and wait for them to disappear.
GhoulA humanoid creature with big teeth and hollow eyes. Runs on all fours.NoCreeps up to players when their back is turned. Listen out for footsteps, rustling, and a shrieking noise when it’s nearby. Turn to face the Ghoul so he runs away.
BabyThe baby is often found crying on the ground and jumps onto you if you get too close.NoActs purely as a jumpscare. Either brace for it or try to avoid approaching the baby.
Giant babyA giant version of the baby, with piercing red eyes.NoSimply look at the baby so it disappears.
Giant manTall man with cuts all over his body. NoForces you to stare at him, but quickly vanishes after a brief period of time.
Spliced manTwo men joined at the torso with one head at the top and the other at the bottom. NoRuns and bumps into you. Harmless, yet another monster used for jumpscare purposes.
Flying womanGhoulish woman dressed in white with barbed wire crown.NoAnother jumpscare. She either stands still and suddenly leaps at you, quickly disappearing after the act, or leaps at you from afar as a jumpscare.
RakeWhite humanoid figure.NoAppears doing different actions like banging its head or clawing at a wall. Runs at you if you get close or after its finished its action.
Gurgling womanWoman with long black hair and a white clothes. Flickers in appearance. Makes a similar sound to Seiki in The Grudge.NoJust keep your distance and keep moving.
Groaning womanLong limbed naked woman hovering and oscillating in one spot, while making a loud groaning sound.NoAnother jumpscare, stand still and wait for her to vanish. It’s difficult, but try not to laugh at her presence.
CrossheadA giant man with a religious cross as its head. Follows you and forces you to look at it, similar to Slenderman.NoEither run from him and keep moving your camera or let your gaze focus on him so he disappears.
Decapitated bodyA decapitated body that crawls on all fours.NoJumpscare only.
Head on legsA small creature with a head sitting on insect-like legs.NoJumpscare only.
GunslingerA man dressed in blue with a hat on shows up and shoots you.NoJumpscare only.
Crooked-neck manA man with a broken neck stands still, watching you. He can teleport.NoGo up to him to make him run away.
Insect womanGhoulish-looking woman with red eyes and an maroon-colored insect lower body. Runs up to you and burrows into the ground. NoJumpscare only.
Screaming womanLong hair and long limbed woman that runs at you while screaming similar to SCP-096.NoJumpscare only.
Crawling BansheeWoman on all fours running towards you.NoJumpscare only.
GrannyOlder woman running at you with bloodstained clothes. NoJumpscare only.
Dead crowsMultiple crows fall to the ground.NoJumpscare only.
ClownA clown that stands still, watching you.NoStands still and he’ll eventually disappear.
Deer/ Horse/ WolfThe only normal wildlife in the game. Charges at you or runs away.NoJumpscare only.

As of right now, the only monsters that can kill you are the Stalker and Sisters (Big, Blind, and Armless). This may change with future updates as SILENT BREATH is currently in early access.

