SILENT BREATH: All monsters, listed

SILENT BREATH sure looks impressive, but it’s hard to take in the beautiful scenery once the forest falls into darkness and the monsters come out to play.

A mix of Don’t Scream and Slenderman with SCP-style monsters, SILENT BREATH is the ultimate challenge for the faint of heart. If you want to become immune to jumpscare, this is the game for you. Here are all the monsters in SILENT BREATH and how to deal with them.

All monsters in SILENT BREATH and how to beat them

Everything in this forest loves to run at you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As SILENT BREATH does everything in its power to make you scream, so it is unsurprising how many monsters only intend to scare rather than kill you. Only a small handful of monsters can cause a game over, resetting your run to find all five missing persons before sunrise. But if you’re attempting a world record or want a head start before jumping into a game filled with jumpscares, it is best to know what monsters are capable of killing you in SILENT BREATH.

Remember, SILENT BREATH aims to get you to scream. So, do your best not to panic as the jumpscares flood in. Be mindful that static and your flashlight turning off and on often indicates that a monster has despawned.

We found 27 monsters in our playthrough. There are likely many more to discover, but for now, here are all the monsters we’ve found in SILENT BREATH.

She doesn’t like it when you turn your back from here. Screenshot by Dot Esports She just wants a friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports Slenderman meets Siren Head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Monsters Description Can it kill you? How to beat Blind Sister A large humanoid figure that asks you to play hide and seek with her. Yes Hide behind a wide tree (preferably behind her) before the 10 second timer ends. You can also hide inside buildings to beat her game. Armless Sister Another humanoid figure that tells you to “stay still.” Yes Don’t move as soon as your camera fixes onto her. Make sure you don’t move your camera or use WASD. Big Sister Tall body with long limbs and giant black eyes. Face opens out to a giant set of teeth during its game over jumpscare. Yes Look at it at all times and walk backwards. Listen out for its whispers and crying for when it is nearby. Works like SCP-173 (SCP Containment Breach) and Coil-Head (Lethal Company). Spine legs A pair of legs with half a spine coming out of them. No Harmless, just walk away from it. Pointer Humanoid figure holding three decapitated heads while standing and pointing in one direction. No Go up to the figure to make him vanish. Spiders A group of spiders scurry past you. No Stand still and wait for them to disappear. Ghoul A humanoid creature with big teeth and hollow eyes. Runs on all fours. No Creeps up to players when their back is turned. Listen out for footsteps, rustling, and a shrieking noise when it’s nearby. Turn to face the Ghoul so he runs away. Baby The baby is often found crying on the ground and jumps onto you if you get too close. No Acts purely as a jumpscare. Either brace for it or try to avoid approaching the baby. Giant baby A giant version of the baby, with piercing red eyes. No Simply look at the baby so it disappears. Giant man Tall man with cuts all over his body. No Forces you to stare at him, but quickly vanishes after a brief period of time. Spliced man Two men joined at the torso with one head at the top and the other at the bottom. No Runs and bumps into you. Harmless, yet another monster used for jumpscare purposes. Flying woman Ghoulish woman dressed in white with barbed wire crown. No Another jumpscare. She either stands still and suddenly leaps at you, quickly disappearing after the act, or leaps at you from afar as a jumpscare. Rake White humanoid figure. No Appears doing different actions like banging its head or clawing at a wall. Runs at you if you get close or after its finished its action. Gurgling woman Woman with long black hair and a white clothes. Flickers in appearance. Makes a similar sound to Seiki in The Grudge. No Just keep your distance and keep moving. Groaning woman Long limbed naked woman hovering and oscillating in one spot, while making a loud groaning sound. No Another jumpscare, stand still and wait for her to vanish. It’s difficult, but try not to laugh at her presence. Crosshead A giant man with a religious cross as its head. Follows you and forces you to look at it, similar to Slenderman. No Either run from him and keep moving your camera or let your gaze focus on him so he disappears. Decapitated body A decapitated body that crawls on all fours. No Jumpscare only. Head on legs A small creature with a head sitting on insect-like legs. No Jumpscare only. Gunslinger A man dressed in blue with a hat on shows up and shoots you. No Jumpscare only. Crooked-neck man A man with a broken neck stands still, watching you. He can teleport. No Go up to him to make him run away. Insect woman Ghoulish-looking woman with red eyes and an maroon-colored insect lower body. Runs up to you and burrows into the ground. No Jumpscare only. Screaming woman Long hair and long limbed woman that runs at you while screaming similar to SCP-096. No Jumpscare only. Crawling Banshee Woman on all fours running towards you. No Jumpscare only. Granny Older woman running at you with bloodstained clothes. No Jumpscare only. Dead crows Multiple crows fall to the ground. No Jumpscare only. Clown A clown that stands still, watching you. No Stands still and he’ll eventually disappear. Deer/ Horse/ Wolf The only normal wildlife in the game. Charges at you or runs away. No Jumpscare only.

As of right now, the only monsters that can kill you are the Stalker and Sisters (Big, Blind, and Armless). This may change with future updates as SILENT BREATH is currently in early access.

