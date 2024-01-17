Lethal Company Ouu-59 Challenge Moon: Tips and tricks

You get one chance to reach new heights when tackling the Ouu-59 Challenge Moon. Here are our tips and tricks to beat Ouu-59 in Lethal Company.

What is Ouu-59 in Lethal Company?

Find Ouu-59 in the main menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ouu-59 is the second Challenge Moon in Lethal Company. These challenges invite players to partake in friendly competition for the highest quota possible. Each Moon’s challenge is randomly generated. These include varying quotas, starting credits, and monsters. But everyone taking part has to face the same challenge.

Ouu-59 is a hazard level B Moon. Unlike Voiumya-10, which prioritized quiet gameplay and thorough searching, Ouu-59 focuses on light platforming and strategic monster hunting.

Lethal Company: How to complete Ouu-59 Challenge Moon

Ouu-59 invites players back to Offense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oou-59 is set on Offense. It has the standard Facility interior, but an emphasis is placed on scrap being slightly out-of-reach, where light platforming and the Jetpack is required. We highly recommend not only completing this challenge with a full team, but also practicing Offense to learn the layout.

This Challenge Moon offers a higher starting credit than Voiumya-10. You have 786 credits to start off with. This should be used in its entirety to get the best loadout possible before you venture inside. It’s important to prioritize small loot over heavier objects due to the limited inventory space. With that in mind, always carry heavy objects last as you navigate the confusing tunnels of the Facility. Let’s get into our best tips to beat Ouu-59 in Lethal Company with or without friends.

Practice taking a leap of faith

Most Facilities have sections where you must jump onto a beam to get to the other side. Failing this jump will get you killed. We highly recommend practicing these jumps first before you attempt Ouu-59, as you only have one shot to get the highest quota possible. You can always use the Jetpack if you aren’t confident making these jumps, especially when the Apparatus has been pulled out of place.

Designate a player as the Jetpack user. This person is tasked with getting across to the other side of the Facility. There is also scrap on top of structures and close to the ceilings. The Jetpack or Extension Ladder are the only way to reach these.

What items should you take with you?

What will you prioritize for this run? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of whether you are entering Ouu-59 alone or with friends, the best items to take with you are the Jetpack, a Shovel, and two Pro-Flashlights. The Jetpack is the perfect tool for solo and team players trying to navigate across gaps in the Facility and survive against the Earth Leviathan after five o’clock. The Pro-Flashlight is essential after picking up the Apparatus at the beginning of the round. Finally, someone on your team needs a Shovel to take out any Thumpers and Nutcrackers that come your way.

How to clear the Facility

The Facility has two clear paths once you enter. Head right first and split off. Turn left after going right from the main entrance and through the first door. This will take you to a gap you need to jump across. Clear this side first. Every time you want to jump over, leave behind the Pro-Flashlight and Shovel so your teammates can pick them up in case you miss the jump. Most enemies spawn in on the main side of the Facility, and you’ll want to lure them to the upper floor so you can jump down and avoid taking damage.

The further you head into the Facility, the higher chance there is of running into Hoarding Bugs, Coil-Heads, and Nutcrackers. Make sure you have a Shovel on you if you are venturing into the Facility’s depths.

Move all heavy items out of the Facility as soon as you can

Moving an inventory full of items in and out of the Facility is time consuming. This is made worse when there are engines, large axles, and bottles you need to take back, and the Earth Leviathan is patrolling outside. Luckily, a lot of scrap can be found inside presents as part of Version 45’s festive season update. This means that otherwise large and heavy items are temporarily transformed into lightweight scrap until you open the present and reveal its value.

We highly recommend designating a player to take back as many heavy items as they can in the early stages of the challenge. This will reduce the amount of heavy scrap in the later portions (past five o’clock), where the dangerous monsters spawn in.

Don’t change your path you’d normally take from the Home Base to the Facility. Make sure everyone is using the same path. You can begin dropping heavier items as you approach the three o’clock mark. Return to the Facility, pick up more heavy items (carrying three light items, too) and return to the Home Base while dropping heavy items along the way. This will eventually mean that you only have heavy items to return to the Home Base (hopefully before five o’clock hits).

Learn the monsters and how to evade them in Ouu-59

Always keep an eye out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main monsters that’ll spawn into Ouu-59 are the Thumpers, Hygrodere, Bunker Spiders, Hoarding Bugs, and Coil-Heads. You are also bound to face multiple Earth Leviathan after five o’clock. This is where the Jetpack comes into play. The Jetpack will save you from the Earth Leviathan, but be mindful of its fuel at all times. You need to use the Jetpack throughout the challenge, inside and outside the Facility.

Nutcrackers can also spawn in on Ouu-59. Use your surroundings to evade the bullets and wield the Shovel to take it out when the window of opportunity presents itself.

How to avoid dying

Three members should enter the Facility, with the last player heading over to the delivery ship for the supplies. Once all four members are inside the Facility, loot up with a full inventory and drop the loot outside the main entrance. Leave the Jetpack with one player and the Shovel and Flashlight with another while the final two players stay outside and repeatedly move back a full inventory of scrap into the Home Base.

Repeat this until you clear the Facility. The team outside should be mindful of the time, and no one should stay out past 10pm. You all are at greater risk once five o’clock hits, as the Earth Leviathan will spawn in. Worst of all is that it is unlikely that you’ll only face off against one. This is why it’s so important all heavy items are already inside the Home Base so you can move quickly in case the Leviathan tries to attack.

Leave someone inside the Home Base if there aren’t many players left towards the end of the challenge. You can save all of your scrap you brought inside the Home Base and have it count towards the challenge quota and leaderboard. Any player wielding the only Shovel on the map should prioritize fighting off any enemies they come across. In the case of Ouu-59, this is the Thumper and Bunker Spider.