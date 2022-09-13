Is Stranded Deep multiplayer?

Stranded Deep is a survival video game created by Beam Team Games in 2020. The game can be played on multiple platforms such as PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. As is with any survival game, you will need to make sure your character stays alive as long as possible in this harsh, unforgiving world.

You play as the survivor of a plane crash over the Pacific Ocean. The world of Stranded Deep is procedurally generated, which means that every player will encounter different scenarios in the instance they are playing in. Most scenarios are extremely life-threatening and you will have to explore the Pacific Islands to survive.

These islands include different kinds of reefs on the surface and several bottomless ocean trenches deep underwater filled with detailed biomes. With such a punishing world, the question has to be asked, can you get help from a friend to make this experience smoother?

Can you play multiplayer in Stranded Deep?

Image via Beam Team Games

Searching and developing the means to survive would be a lot easier if you had company. Thankfully, Stranded Deep provides just that through its multiplayer features.

In September 2021, Beam Team Games added co-op multiplayer support for Stranded Deep on most of its platforms, barring Nintendo Switch. These features were added to the game over several versions, so not all platforms got them at the same time.

When it comes to multiplayer features, the game has a couple of them. You can choose between local co-op, which includes split-screen multiplayer between two players on the same console, and online co-op, which takes place online between players. Each of these multiplayer features work differently on separate platforms.

Local co-op

Local co-op is only available on the PC version. Both players can choose to use a controller to play, but it is mandatory for one player to have one while the other uses the mouse and keyboard to play. The game is played split-screen through local co-op and input settings for either player need to be adjusted in the settings.

Online co-op

Online co-op is available for several platforms including PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One. The game is not cross-platform, so all players will need to be on the same platform to play together. As mentioned before, there is no multiplayer functionality for the Nintendo Switch version, so Switch players will have to move to another platform to play with their friends.

To play online, first launch the game and click the “Play Online” option. Then you will either need to host a game for your friends to join by clicking “Host Game” or join a friend’s game already in progress by clicking “Join Game.” Regardless of the method chosen, once you and your friends are in the same session, the multiplayer game can proceed.