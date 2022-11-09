Inscryption is coming to Nintendo Switch

The critically acclaimed indie game Inscryption is making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

In an announcement made near the end of today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase, the company revealed that Inscryption will be arriving on Switch on Dec. 1. The game is already available on PC through most digital outlets, including Steam and the Epic Games Store, and it came to PlayStation 4 and 5 in August of this year.

A rating release about a month ago made many players suspect Inscryption would be coming to the platform very soon. On Oct. 3, gaming news source Wario64 tweeted that European game rating institution PEGI rated the game specifically for Switch, with players expecting an announcement to follow not long after.

The dates listed on the PEGI rating are different than those given by Nintendo: the PEGI rating states the game had come out on Oct. 1, but in the Indie World Showcase, the release date given is Dec. 1. Note that the PEGI rating also includes minor spoilers for the game.

Inscryption is a roguelike deck-building game full of twists and turns. The goal is to build your deck over multiple playthroughs while exploring the strange house you’re trapped in and the mysterious figure who battles you with his own deck. If you’re new to the game, it’s recommended that you approach it without reading much about it or looking up playthroughs in order to preserve the first-time experience. The game received high praise on its release; the PC version currently holds a Metacritic score of 85.