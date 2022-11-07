New Nintendo Indie World showcase is bringing the end-of-year heat soon

Nintendo is set to host an Indie World showcase this week.

The Indie World stream is Nintendo’s opportunity to announce all of the new games from indie game developers coming to the Switch. Indie games have become huge for Nintendo, with an abundance of unique titles coming to the eShop year after year.

Here is everything you need to know about the Indie World showcase this year.

When is the Nintendo Indie World showcase?

Nintendo of America will be livestreaming this year’s Indie World showcase on Nov. 9 at 11am CT. The broadcast can be watched here. It will also be on YouTube and Twitch.

The stream will be 25 minutes long, showing off indie games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Tune in on Nov. 9 at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase featuring roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorld



Watch it live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/l1oo184Kga — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 7, 2022

What games will be in the Indie World stream?

So far, Nintendo hasn’t officially revealed what games will be featured in the nearly 30-minute showcase. A previous Indie World stream happened in May, revealing games like Ooblets, Mini Motorways, and Another Crab’s Treasure, meaning you can most likely expect a lot of variety in the games you’ll see on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

One game that Nintendo fans are hoping to see is Hollow Knight: Silksong. This long-awaited sequel has been in development for a while, leaving fans of the indie game quite antsy this past year. It wasn’t in the May Indie World, which has left Nintendo fans hopeful for its reveal later this week.