What does the Cauldron do in R.E.P.O.?

Casting spells and brewing potions won’t help you survive in R.E.P.O., but you can sure put that Cauldron to good use.

Here’s our quick guide on what the Cauldron does and how to use it in R.E.P.O.

Full R.E.P.O. Cauldron guide

Become a part of the mise en scène. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The use of Cauldrons in R.E.P.O. are entirely situational, either used for comedic purposes or to launch yourself to reach the top of a tall structure. Some valuables are placed in precarious spots that are either too hard to reach or will likely damage when you drag it off the edge. If you don’t have friends to help you, the Cauldron lends you a hand to reach those difficult places you otherwise wouldn’t be able to. This however, comes down to where the Cauldron spawns.

Found exclusively on Swiftbroom Academy, the Cauldron is a set piece that recurs throughout the nightmarish School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The spawns of these items are random and don’t have any real use aside from launching yourself and friends into the air.

You can jump into the Cauldron and watch the bubbles rise and pop until you’re throw from the bowl within a five-second timer. Thankfully, you don’t take any damage doing this. You can put anything in the Cauldron, items and valuables, and achieve the same effect. However, valuables will get damaged, even destroyed when you put these inside. It’s not worth testing beyond level one, especially if you’re looking to reach later levels with multiple extraction points.

A leap of faith. Video by Dot Esports

The Cauldron will automatically force you into a tumble launch, shortening your character’s height to a crouched position. To get to on top of a tall structure (e.g., bookcase), you need to jump into the Cauldron and move in the opposite direction of where you’re trying to get to. Say the bookcase you want to get on top of is behind you, then you need to walk forward, from inside the Cauldron.

Flashbacks to Judge Doom dipping the toon shoe. Video by Dot Esports

While the Cauldron cannot remove the Spewer (or parasite) off your face, I accidentally discovered an amazing way to counter the Apex Predator. As this little ducky loves to follow you around and leap in front of your face in the hopes that you’ll click on him, you can lure the duck into the Cauldron. Doing so will stun him like using the Tranq Gun, giving you the chance to pick him up again and place him back into the green liquid, killing him for good. You can take his life orb and other monsters you kill along the way to the extraction point for extra money and take pride in knowing you defeated that overpowered duckling.

