How to recharge battery items in Lethal Company

Fast chargers are available.

How to improve performance and FPS in Lethal Company
Image via Zeekerss

Batteries power some of the most essential items in Lethal Company. Recharging battery items is a must if you don’t want to lose key items like flashlights while you’re outside.

In addition to flashlights, walkie-talkies also will also need a good recharge after a run. Considering these tools can assure your survival, I’ve also been extra careful when I use them to avoid wasting battery life, a habit that I can also credit to how easily I get scared in horror games.

How can you recharge battery items in Lethal Company?

You can use the wall charger on your ship to recharge battery items in Lethal Company.

  1. Go to your ship.
  2. Select the item that you’d like to recharge and equip it.
  3. Get close to the wall charger and press “E.” to start charging it.
Charging station on the wall in Lethal Company
Look for a yellow station on the walls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily, the charging process is quite fast, and you should be able to top up your essentials quickly. 

How to track remaining battery on equipment in Lethal Company

Battery levels are as important as your health and stamina in Lethal Company. You’ll find a yellow battery indicator located on top of your health and stamina indicators on the top-left portion of your screen. This indicator will appear whenever you’re using an item that has batteries.

How to extend battery life in Lethal Company

There aren’t any magic tricks that can extend your battery life in Lethal Company. To get the most usage out of your equipment, you’ll need to use them only when they’re needed. If you’re playing in groups, it’s also a decent practice to rotate flashlight users to extend your run’s duration.

Related

How to emote in Lethal Company
How to respawn in Lethal Company

Every item in Lethal Company will eventually appear in your inventory, and not all of them will have batteries. Depending on your playstyle, you might favor some items over others. As a player who prefers avoiding danger, I like using Stun grenades and the Zap Gun for best results.

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.

Latest Articles