How to get Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb

The Sins of the Flesh DLC added more resources to Cult of the Lamb, including cotton. It’s unsurprisingly used to sew clothes but also to build useful installments introduced with the update.

You might see the symbol of cotton for the first time before getting any. Once the DLC’s content is unlocked, new building blueprints will be revealed, including the Hatchery. It’s a key element of the DLC since that tool can be used to hatch eggs and get more Followers. Here is how to get cotton and the fastest way to farm it in the Cult of the Lamb‘s DLC Sins of the Flesh.

Where to find Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb‘s Sins of the Flesh DLC Extort coins from your Followers to buy more seeds. Screenshot by Dot Esports The easiest method to get Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb is to buy seeds from the seller you see in the hub to head into dungeons. There’s a spider selling Followers on the right, and a rainbow larva on the left. It will sell you one Cotton Seed for 12 coins, so it can become pretty pricey. If Cotton seeds don’t appear in the larva’s inventory, don’t worry—I didn’t see them either at first. I had to complete one run in the woods to make them appear. After coming back from a run, you should see the item in the larva’s inventory.

Once you’ve got the seeds, you can head to your crops and make them grow to get Cotton. You might also get some from your adventures in the woods, but I’ve yet to get them that way in a few runs, so they might be rare.

