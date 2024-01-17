Category:
Indies

How to get Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb

It's used for outfits and festive buildings.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 11:53 am
|
Updated: Jan 17, 2024 11:56 am
Disciples dancing around a statue naked.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sins of the Flesh DLC added more resources to Cult of the Lamb, including cotton. It’s unsurprisingly used to sew clothes but also to build useful installments introduced with the update.

You might see the symbol of cotton for the first time before getting any. Once the DLC’s content is unlocked, new building blueprints will be revealed, including the Hatchery. It’s a key element of the DLC since that tool can be used to hatch eggs and get more Followers. Here is how to get cotton and the fastest way to farm it in the Cult of the Lamb‘s DLC Sins of the Flesh.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Where to find Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb‘s Sins of the Flesh DLC

A rainbow larva selling goods.
Extort coins from your Followers to buy more seeds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest method to get Cotton in the Cult of the Lamb is to buy seeds from the seller you see in the hub to head into dungeons. There’s a spider selling Followers on the right, and a rainbow larva on the left. It will sell you one Cotton Seed for 12 coins, so it can become pretty pricey. If Cotton seeds don’t appear in the larva’s inventory, don’t worry—I didn’t see them either at first. I had to complete one run in the woods to make them appear. After coming back from a run, you should see the item in the larva’s inventory.

Once you’ve got the seeds, you can head to your crops and make them grow to get Cotton. You might also get some from your adventures in the woods, but I’ve yet to get them that way in a few runs, so they might be rare.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

The fastest way to farm Cotton in The Cult of the Lamb

To farm Cotton faster, you need to buy a lot of seeds first. You can then put them in the coffer that Followers can take seeds from when working, but you’ll always go faster when doing it yourself.

Head to your crops and plant the cotton seeds. Add fertilizer to make them grow faster. Rainbow poop, which was added with the Sins of the Flesh DLC, makes cotton seeds grow instantly, so try to use those when possible to improve efficiency. It’s still unclear whether Rainbow Poop drops from Followers who were affected by Sin or if it’s random, but in any case, you should watch out for these when wandering in your camp.

related content

Read Article How to get Sozo follower form in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
A lamb and a follower stand in the middle of a circle of hooded cultists
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get Sozo follower form in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024
Read Article All new doctrines in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Dancing animals from Cult of the Lamb
Category:
Indies
Indies
All new doctrines in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to mate followers in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Cult of the Lamb egg being thrown in sky
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to mate followers in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How to unlock Sins of the Flesh content in Cult of the Lamb
Four monsters stand in front of the player in a circle of candles.
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to unlock Sins of the Flesh content in Cult of the Lamb
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Everything coming in Cult of the Lamb’s ‘Sex Update,’ Sins of the Flesh: Full patch notes
Art for Cult of the Lamb: ins of the Flesh, featuring cartoon woodland creatures dancing around a fire and a creepy serpent with one eye twisting in the middle.
Category:
Indies
Indies
Everything coming in Cult of the Lamb’s ‘Sex Update,’ Sins of the Flesh: Full patch notes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 16, 2024

Related Content

Read Article How to get Sozo follower form in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
A lamb and a follower stand in the middle of a circle of hooded cultists
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get Sozo follower form in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024
Read Article All new doctrines in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Dancing animals from Cult of the Lamb
Category:
Indies
Indies
All new doctrines in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to mate followers in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Cult of the Lamb egg being thrown in sky
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to mate followers in Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh DLC
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How to unlock Sins of the Flesh content in Cult of the Lamb
Four monsters stand in front of the player in a circle of candles.
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to unlock Sins of the Flesh content in Cult of the Lamb
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Everything coming in Cult of the Lamb’s ‘Sex Update,’ Sins of the Flesh: Full patch notes
Art for Cult of the Lamb: ins of the Flesh, featuring cartoon woodland creatures dancing around a fire and a creepy serpent with one eye twisting in the middle.
Category:
Indies
Indies
Everything coming in Cult of the Lamb’s ‘Sex Update,’ Sins of the Flesh: Full patch notes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 16, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.