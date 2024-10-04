All Zoochosis monsters and jumpscares

The body cam horror game Zoochosis officially released at the end of September, throwing players back into a Zoonamoly-esque experience after only a few months hiatus in between. You play as a zookeeper named Paul who realizes that the animals in his care are starting to mutate.

Recommended Videos

As the animals begin to undergo some physical and behavioral changes, you are tasked with identifying the mutants among the masses, crafting vaccines, restoring order to the zoo (or chaos, depending on what ending you get), and uncovering the mystery of The Mother, all while avoiding the vicious creatures that will attack you on sight. Every species of animal has a unique physical appearance and jumpscare animation if you happen to get caught by them.

Every jumpscare in Zoochosis

Every mutated animal in Zoochosis attacks in different ways according to their biology. For example, elephants are known to trample smaller animals if they feel threatened. We’ve compiled a montage of all the jumpscares in Zoochosis, just so you’ll have a better idea of what you’re up against.

Every monster in Zoochosis

Giraffe

Long neck, too many legs? Image via Clapper Heads LLC

Also known as Serparachnodalis.

When mutated, giraffes transform into spider-like creatures when mutated, capable of climbing walls to descend on the player from all angles with an ambush attack.

Giraffes attack the player by roaring in their face and trampling them.

Gorilla

An unfortunate mutation. Image via Clapper Heads LLC

Also known as Bupectusberingei.

When mutated, gorillas crawl around on all fours, kind of like a slug monster, and they develop elongated mouths and small beady eyes like a tarantula.

Gorillas attack the player by roaring in their face and trampling them.

Hippopotamus

Look at this murder machine. Image via Clapper Heads LLC

Also known as Humubullambius.

When mutated, the hippopotamus’ mouth is ripped open with as teeth spread apart like fangs, the clavicle and spine become visible and infectious spores are seen as lumpy growths on the back, while the legs are distorted.

Hippopotamuses attack the player by going in to bite them, forcing the player to pry their jaws open and deter them.

Wallaby

I was hoping this one would stay cute. Image via Clapper Heads LLC

Also known as Macromaribuccus.

When mutated, a wallaby’s mouth splits open backwards to reveal rows of razor-sharp teeth. It’s stomach also splits open with an additional set of teeth functioning as a mouth, complete with white eyes and an elongated tongue.

Wallabies attack the player in the same way as the hippopotamus.

Moose

Don’t mess with the moose. Image via Clapper Heads LLC

Also known as Muscipalamalces.

When mutated, the moose’s face splits into four—resembling the Demogorgon from Stranger Things—with sharp spikes running along its spine.

Moose attack the player by charging at them with their horns lowered like a bull.

Penguin

Unfortunately, even penguins become nightmare fuel. Image via Clapper Heads LLC

Also known as Insaniamglacieforst.

When mutated, the penguin’s flippers extend into wings resembling that of a pterodactyl, while its beak splits into four—similar to the moose.

Penguins attack the player by grabbing them with its webbed feet and hoisting them into the air.

Elephant

Big, big boy. Image via Clapper Heads LLC

Also known as Macrofasciculumque.

When mutated, the elephant’s trunk transforms into multiple tendrils (think Davy Jones from Pirates of the Caribbean) and it grows a giant fin along its spine.

Elephants attack the player by pinning them to the ground under its foot.

Zebra

A horse of a different color. Image via Clapper Heads LLC

Also known as Centidermatuberan

When mutated, the zebra crawls around on all fours—able to climb walls—similar to the giraffe. It develops tendrils that grow out of its back and a long tail resembling a lizard’s.

Zebras attack the player by trampling them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy