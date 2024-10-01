All Zoochosis endings and how to get them

There are many Zoochosis endings to find and each are hidden behind New Game+. Whether it be through exploration or by picking a different dialogue choice, there’s multiple opportunities for you to venture down a new path, and alter your ending.

Officially, Zoochosis has 23 endings. There isn’t much variety in these endings however. Similar to No, I’m not a Human, Zoochosis endings switch out dialogue based on the choices you made in the game. There are only a handful of main endings that include different animations and unique conclusions that stand out compared to the others.

Here’s how to unlock the main endings and their variations in Zoochosis.

All Zoochosis endings and their variations

Will you be able to escape? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every ending you unlock gives you knowledge to add to another playthrough in New Game+. Each completed playthrough adds an enclosure with a brand new animal, giving you more mutated beasts to cure. The game comes to a sudden end once you return to The Hub after completing three enclosures.

Be sure to head back to The Hub after visiting an enclosure. This not only continues the narrative, but you can also replenish resources at The Hub mailbox. You should explore storage rooms near enclosures for extra materials so you don’t get softlocked.

This guide will focus on the four main endings: Bad, Worst, Good, and Best. As there are other endings we’ve yet to discover, this article will be updated when we find more.

Bad endings

I don’t think Zookeeping is for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is Zoochosis‘ default ending and likely the first ending you get. If you follow all of Doc’s orders—no questions asked—you get an abrupt ending that sacrifices you to the Mother. By following each objective, Zoochosis tricks Paul into giving a meat brick to his wife (unbeknownst to him and us at the time, that this is minced human meat). Out of meat, Paul sends Sarah into the grinder and is turned into a meat block.

There are two main differences with this bad ending. If you hand over the meat block, but don’t use the severed hand to open the office, Lily will show up at the zoo in the morning, where she and Paul are killed by Doc. The alternative to this is to complete all objectives, but open the office and call Lily on the phone. But it’s too late, the family already ate the meat and in the end, Paul is sacrificed to Mother.

Can we find a cure before it’s too late? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you get attacked by mutated monsters or go through your playthrough unscathed, Paul will be fed to Mother because Doc infected him at the start of Zoochosis. Similar to this ending, you hand the meat block to Lily, but neglect to tell her that it’s made out of humans. To do this you must access CJ’s office with the severed hand, but don’t use your cell phone to call Lily if you pick it up.

AFK ending

You can get the AFK ending at the very beginning of Zoochosis. If you don’t sign the NDA, but stay on the screen, Paul will throw the form away. Doc knocks Paul out, ties him up, and lowers him into the meat grinder.

Bad ending variations

You save her just to do this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Variations on the bad ending can trigger by ignoring Lily at the door. She will stay at the mailbox the entire time, eventually ringing the police to tell them you’re missing. Play through the game like you normally would, but this time Paul and Lily will be fed to the Mother.

Alternatively, you can give Lily the meat, tell her not to consume it where you call her, and poison Sarah to end the playthrough. Doc will find Sarah and serve her to Mother at the end of the game. It seems like Paul is next, but the poison destroys Mother—she consumed Sarah off-screen. Paul throws up the dead parasite, freeing himself from its grasp. The game ends as Paul swings his axe into Doc’s back.

Similar to this, you can take the axe after you talk to Doc in CJ’s office. The “Kill the Bitch” task appears when this call ends. Interact with the axe to kill Sarah and get an ending similar to the standard conclusion.

Another bad ending is achieved if you save Sarah, but you don’t use the severed hand to access the basement office. This ending has Sarah trap Paul inside a cubicle. He later mutates from the parasite and is found by Doc, who gets killed in the process.

Worst ending

The Mother wins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The worst ending is when Paul, Sarah, Lily, and Doc die to Mother. You need to free Sarah, access CJ’s office, and create the poison. Where this ending goes wrong is to ignore Lily’s phone calls and guess the wrong parasite.

To get the worst ending in Zoochosis, you need to follow these steps:

Don’t give Lily the meat block. Free Sarah. Find the severed hand from the clogged Biowaste Filter. Open CJ’s office with the severed hand. Cure at least three mutated animals. Don’t call Lily on your cell phone. Choose a male parasite. Choose to inject the poison into Paul.

Lily will either be killed by Doc or the police, depending on if you gave her the meat block at the start of your playthrough—ignoring her phone calls is what seals her fate. Her body is seen at the end where Sarah successfully injects Doc with the poison, only for it to backfire as the vial is ineffective. Paul, Sarah, Lily, and Doc are eaten by Mother.

Good ending

Will your playthrough include Lily at the end? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Parasites can be gathered in two ways. You can either kill an infected animal with three Lethal Injections or create three cure darts (via the Terminal) based on the symptoms you gathered. While you can kill Mother with either a dead or live parasite, you must find the female parasite to create “Poison for the Mother.” The easiest way to find the female is to observe its behavior inside the tube. It appears that the female tries to climb out of the glass on the left-hand side of the vial, while the male sits still and docile.

While you only require one parasite, it’s best to gather four so you increase the odds of finding the female. We recommend curing mutated animals rather than kill, that way you can observe the alive parasite’s behavior in storage.

Something to keep in mind for these good ending variations are these key steps:

Don’t give Lily the meat block. Cure at least three infected animals and deposit the parasites in the Parasite Storage (inside Trolley). Save Sarah. Find CJ’s severed hand when you unclog the Biowaste Filter. Enter CJ’s office and call Lily. Choose the female parasite from Parasite Storage (aside from the dead one) and use the Terminal to create Poison for the Mother.

There is a variation of this ending that is good for Paul and Sarah, but awful for Lily. If you don’t hand over the meat brick and ignore her phone calls, she’ll assume Paul has disappeared. This results in Doc hitting her with his car and bringing her body in for Mother to eat. This dialogue repeats in a lot of endings (regardless of your final outcome) and changes if you choose to your wife’s growing concerns.

How to save everyone and get the best Zoochosis ending

The ending every Zookeeper deserves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The goal for this one is to save Paul, Sarah, and Lily. You first need to hand Lily the meat brick, then free Sarah from the grinder. Following this, you need to get CJ’s hand out of the Biowaste Filter (on the side of the Trolley) and use it to access the basement office space.

Call Lily from the low battery cell inside CJ’s office to save her. You can do this as soon as you enter the office for the first time. This tells Lily not to consume the meat and protects her from Doc and the police. You don’t need meat to save any mutated animals. Be sure to take the animals’ temperature, blood and stool samples, and scan every animal to figure out why they’re sick. Use this information to diagnose them. Finally, create and use cures for all infected animals via the Terminal and Rifle.

As you collect parasites from the infected animals (using their corresponding cure darts), you need to squeeze the female parasite from the Parasite Storage to create the poison. Paul and Sarah poison Doc and kill Mother, resulting in the removal of parasites from all affected organisms (including Paul). Learning that CJ and Sarah were having an affair by answering Linda’s phone call alters Sarah’s dialogue when she injects Doc with the poison.

