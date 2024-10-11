How to get Leaf in Amber Isle

Amber Isle has plenty of resources to gather for crafting and completing quests, but some can be confusing. Look no further if you’re stuck on where to find Leafs.

Each Paleofolk in Amber Isle has several quests to complete, the first of which you usually unlock once you have moved them into their new home. Often, you are tasked with delivering specified resources or items.

If you’ve been helping Atlas move in and are confused by the task of providing 25 Leafs as part of the Bitter Bean quest, we can help.

How to find Leaf in Amber Isle

Special delivery! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Leaf in Amber Isle, use the Shovel on the Leaf Piles scattered across Woodbury Forest. Unlike Plant, which you gather using a Scythe, you must adopt a different approach to get Leaf.

The Leaf Piles you are looking for are easy to spot and are large, multicolored bushes. There should be plenty around Woodbury Forest, although you may need to move obstructions and repair areas before finding all the 25 you need.

Each Leaf Pile in Amber Isle usually provides seven Leaf, meaning you need to dig up four Leaf Piles to get the 25 Leafs you need for the quest. Occasionally, you may find a few scattered on the ground but don’t rely on this for a steady supply.

The fact that you need an upgraded Shovel is a stumbling block, however, so don’t try to complete this quest before you have better tools. If you’re yet to improve your Shovel, we’ll tell you how below.

How to upgrade the Shovel in Amber Isle

The Shovel Upgrade you need to collect Leaf in Amber Isle is the reward for completing the Plight at the Museum Quest from Barnaby. This quest unlocks once you build Barnaby’s house and is easy to complete.

Once you have built the house, speak to Barnaby and then deliver 60 Dirt to Barnaby’s House. Dirt is a very basic resource in Amber Isle, collected by digging Dirt Patches, and it’s likely you will already have an abundance of Dirt to complete the quest immediately.

With the Plight at the Museum Quest complete, you can now dig up larger patches of Dirt and Clay and dig up the Leaf Piles you need to complete Atlas’ quest.

With the upgraded Shovel in your possession, head back to Woodbury Forest and dig up Leaf Piles.

