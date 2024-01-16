How to unlock Sins of the Flesh content in Cult of the Lamb

The long-awaited Sins of the Flesh content update for Cult of the Lamb is finally here, and if you are putting back your cultist’s crown, here’s how to unlock new content in the game.

The update brought a lot of new features including a new resource called Sin, multiple new Rituals (including a few really questionable ones like the Gluttony of Cannibals), new structures, and more things to make your cult even more wicked than it was before.

Sins of the Flesh is a free update, so you don’t have to buy anything. If you have the game already installed you’ll see a pending update, but you can download the game and jump straight in. Once you load in, the new features won’t become available straight away as there is a certain game requirement you have to meet first.

How to unlock Sins of the Flesh in Cult of the Lamb

More weird stuff for you to do. Image via Devolver Digital

To unlock Sins of the Flesh content, you must first defeat three Bishops who are the main bosses in Cult of the Lamb found in each of the explorable locations. There are four Bishops total in the game, but you only need three.

Every location has a Crusade run requirement you need to meet before fighting the boss, so keep coming back, completing runs, and eventually you’ll defeat them all. Once the Bishops are dead, head to the Temple and perform a Sermon, Doctrine, or Ritual to unlock all the new content.

As a friendly reminder, you don’t have to start a new save to enjoy the update. If you have an old one where you’ve already completed the game and defeated the necessary number of Bishops, head to the Temple and you’ll get access just the same.

Considering you need to defeat three Bishops, this makes Sins of the Flesh late-game entertainment and if you are starting a new playthrough, it will take some time to unlock it. On the plus side, this will also keep you from feature overload at the early stages of the game.