Category:
Indies

How to unlock Sins of the Flesh content in Cult of the Lamb

Time to get wicked.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Jan 16, 2024 02:22 pm
Four monsters stand in front of the player in a circle of candles.
Image via Massive Monster

The long-awaited Sins of the Flesh content update for Cult of the Lamb is finally here, and if you are putting back your cultist’s crown, here’s how to unlock new content in the game.

The update brought a lot of new features including a new resource called Sin, multiple new Rituals (including a few really questionable ones like the Gluttony of Cannibals), new structures, and more things to make your cult even more wicked than it was before.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Sins of the Flesh is a free update, so you don’t have to buy anything. If you have the game already installed you’ll see a pending update, but you can download the game and jump straight in. Once you load in, the new features won’t become available straight away as there is a certain game requirement you have to meet first.

How to unlock Sins of the Flesh in Cult of the Lamb

Dancing animals from Cult of the Lamb
More weird stuff for you to do. Image via Devolver Digital

To unlock Sins of the Flesh content, you must first defeat three Bishops who are the main bosses in Cult of the Lamb found in each of the explorable locations. There are four Bishops total in the game, but you only need three.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Every location has a Crusade run requirement you need to meet before fighting the boss, so keep coming back, completing runs, and eventually you’ll defeat them all. Once the Bishops are dead, head to the Temple and perform a Sermon, Doctrine, or Ritual to unlock all the new content.

As a friendly reminder, you don’t have to start a new save to enjoy the update. If you have an old one where you’ve already completed the game and defeated the necessary number of Bishops, head to the Temple and you’ll get access just the same.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Considering you need to defeat three Bishops, this makes Sins of the Flesh late-game entertainment and if you are starting a new playthrough, it will take some time to unlock it. On the plus side, this will also keep you from feature overload at the early stages of the game.

related content

Read Article Everything coming in Cult of the Lamb’s ‘Sex Update,’ Sins of the Flesh: Full patch notes
Art for Cult of the Lamb: ins of the Flesh, featuring cartoon woodland creatures dancing around a fire and a creepy serpent with one eye twisting in the middle.
Category:
Indies
Indies
Everything coming in Cult of the Lamb’s ‘Sex Update,’ Sins of the Flesh: Full patch notes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How to fix the black screen error in Lethal Company
An eyeless dog in Lethal Company attacks the ship. It has no eyes and sharp teeth, ready to tear the player apart.
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to fix the black screen error in Lethal Company
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How long is a day in Lethal Company?
A ship in Lethal Company filled with junk from a scavenging trip, ready to be sold.
Category:
Indies
Indies
How long is a day in Lethal Company?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Who is Delilah in Firewatch?
The cover art for Firewatch by Olly Moss
Category:
Indies
Indies
Who is Delilah in Firewatch?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 15, 2024
Read Article This Lethal Company mod will make you terrified to open presents
A player in a spacesuit pointing forwards while on board a ship in Lethal Company.
Category:
Indies
Indies
This Lethal Company mod will make you terrified to open presents
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 14, 2024

Related Content

Read Article Everything coming in Cult of the Lamb’s ‘Sex Update,’ Sins of the Flesh: Full patch notes
Art for Cult of the Lamb: ins of the Flesh, featuring cartoon woodland creatures dancing around a fire and a creepy serpent with one eye twisting in the middle.
Category:
Indies
Indies
Everything coming in Cult of the Lamb’s ‘Sex Update,’ Sins of the Flesh: Full patch notes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How to fix the black screen error in Lethal Company
An eyeless dog in Lethal Company attacks the ship. It has no eyes and sharp teeth, ready to tear the player apart.
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to fix the black screen error in Lethal Company
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How long is a day in Lethal Company?
A ship in Lethal Company filled with junk from a scavenging trip, ready to be sold.
Category:
Indies
Indies
How long is a day in Lethal Company?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Who is Delilah in Firewatch?
The cover art for Firewatch by Olly Moss
Category:
Indies
Indies
Who is Delilah in Firewatch?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 15, 2024
Read Article This Lethal Company mod will make you terrified to open presents
A player in a spacesuit pointing forwards while on board a ship in Lethal Company.
Category:
Indies
Indies
This Lethal Company mod will make you terrified to open presents
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 14, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.