Cult of the Lamb’s highly anticipated ‘sex update’ is finally coming soon, including the addition of Shiny Poops

When two followers love each other very much...

A free update coming to the hit roguelike Cult of the Lamb will finally be adding sex.

The anticipated “sex update” (actually titled Sins of the Flesh) will add the ability to make your followers have sex, procreate, and give birth to children that will hatch through eggs, but only when two followers “love each other very much.”

It’s finally here! Image via Devolver Digital

Players must then “nurture the egg for it to hatch, then care for the offspring until they’re ready to pledge allegiance to your Cult.” Sadly, it doesn’t seem as though the babies can be sacrificed for the good of the Cult until they have grown up.

“In its biggest and most wicked content update yet, the Cult’s tendrils extend even further with a blasphemous beneficence of quests, features, improvements and a deliciously evil new resource that rewards those leaders prepared to yield to the Sins of the Flesh,” Devolver Digital said.

The update also adds a new progression system, adding “more depth and complexity” to managing the cult, such as “gluttonous rituals, vain buildings, and wrathful doctrines” and an all-new revamped leveling system for Follower progression.

The “sex update” also includes Shiny Poops. Shiny Poops “have special effects, like yielding fruitful crops and adding XP to your broom,” which can now be leveled up to make chores faster.

Sins of the Flesh also adds a new Blunderbuss weapon, which “fires big damage in close quarters to bring a new combat playstyle for your crusades” and can be charged up with a heavy attack to snipe enemies at long range.

Cult of the Lamb: Sins of the Flesh will be released next week on Jan. 16.