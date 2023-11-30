Cult of the Lamb devs promised to add sex to the game and garnered over 100,000 new X followers as a result

Looks like we are getting it after all!

Who knew promising sex could hype up an indie game so much? Well, Massive Monster did it with Cult of the Lamb and gained hundreds and thousands of followers in just three days. So now, we might see some spicy content in the game after all. In a tweet on Nov. 29, the official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle of Cult of the Lamb announced it garnered over 100,000 followers in 72 hours, right after the devs promised to add sex to the game if it “hit 300k followers by the end of the year.”

On Nov. 23, Massive Monster announced a free content update for Cult of the Lamb called “Sins of the Flesh,” featuring a poster that presented all of its characters, except for the Lamb, barely clothed. Naturally, players thought it was a “sex update.”

OVER 100K IN UNDER 72 HOURS.

💖💖💖💖

We are blown away and slightly terrified of you all. https://t.co/GODvcX2cft — Cult of the Lamb (@cultofthelamb) November 30, 2023

Later on Nov. 24, a community manager for Massive Monster on Steam confirmed that although the poster depicts nudity, the devs have made sure the content included in the Sins of the Flesh update is as per the community guidelines. So, contrary to what many players were thinking, Cult of the Lamb’s age rating is not expected to shift after the update drops. The community manager, named Massive_CM on Steam, also indicated the term “sex update” is more of a meme in the community.

That being said, players weren’t happy Sins of the Flesh wasn’t going to be a “sex update.” Considering how requests for adding sex to the game were pouring in, Massive Monster took the opportunity to announce a small community challenge: 300,000 followers by the end of 2023. At the time of the announcement, only 10,000 followers were needed to reach the goal.

Interestingly, while the 300,000 goal was reached within a couple of hours of the announcement, the surge in popularity continued and currently, Cult of the Lamb’s X handle boasts over 416,000 followers and counting.

Considering how badly fans want sex in Cult of the Lamb, Massive Monster indicated it’ll add kinky content to the game at “the very beginning of 2024.” We are not sure how “adding sex” will affect the game’s teen rating, but looking at the fandom’s demands, it doesn’t seem to matter anyway.