Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A custom character in Amber Isle speaking to Adi.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Indies

All Amber Isle Paleofolk Shopping Preferences and Shop Perks

With plenty of Paleofolk to meet in Amber Isle, remembering what they like best is a challenge—but we can help.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 08:16 am

Amber Isle has many characters to encounter, and each Paleofolk has its own likes, dislikes, and Shop Perks to unlock. If you want to find them all in one place, continue reading.

Recommended Videos

Taking advantage of a Paleofolk’s shopping preferences in Amber Isle is a great way to earn large amounts of Amber to spend on upgrades and unlock permanent Shop Perks that provide huge boosts. We’ve got all the details you need here.

Amber Isle Paleofolk Shopping Preferences and Shop Perks, listed

A variety of Paleofolk in a meadow in Amber Isle.
Paleofolk are great friends! Image via Ambertail Games

There are 48 Paleofolk in Amber Isle, all willing customers to your shop. By increasing your Friendship with them, you unlock Perks that provide a big boost—and you can earn huge gains by selling or gifting them their preferred items.

To unlock Shop Perks, reach Level One friendship with Paleofolk. The best way to increase Friendship is by completing Shop Interactions, including Custom Orders. But you can also get a huge boost to Friendship by speaking to Paleofolk while exploring Amber Isle and handing them gifts.

If you gift a Paleofolk an item that matches their likes, you receive a significant boost to Friendship, and you can also increase the boost received by gifting a Paleofolk an item on their birthday.

To help you manage everything, we’ve got all the details you need in the table below.

NameBirthdayLikesDislikesShop Perk
AdiAug. 27– Scribe
– Variety		– Expensive ItemsPatience never degrades.
AsraApril 16– Metal
– Variety		– CarpenterPays +50 percent for Metal items.
Atlas SpringcapMay 3– Chef
– Wood		– Clayx2 Inspiration in the morning.
Axel QuickwhipJune 25– Treasure
– Large		– ArtistPays +50 percent for Treasure items.
Barnaby BrighttailMarch 19– Scribe
– Treasure		– TrendsPays +50 percent for Treasure items.
Basil BogbeakApril 20– Food
– Swamp
– Chef		– Expensive ItemsPays +50 percent for Food Items.
Benji PicswickJune 17– Stylist
– Variety		– Expensive Itemsx2 Inspiration in the night.
Bosco DunepawJuly 11– Medium
– Cheap Items		– Artist50 percent tips for custom shop interactions, x2 Inspiration gain instead.
Cecil FresneckSept. 10– Artist
– Large		– SmallPays +50 percent for Artist Items.
Chester LoreforgeDec. 5– Stone
– Metal		– GardenerPays +50 percent for Stone Items.
Chico SkycasterApril 24– Musician
– Variety		– ChefPays +50 percent in the morning.
Chip ThunderfootJuly 20– Desert
– Food		– ScribePays +50 percent in the morning.
CloverDec. 11– Scribe
– Variety		– Expensive Items50 percent tips for custom shop interactions, x2 Inspiration gain instead.
Coral SimmertideFeb. 9– Chef
– Medium
– Food		– StonePays +50 percent for Food Items.
Donnie SofthoofFeb. 5– Musician
– Chef		– DesertPays +50 percent for Tundra Items.
Echo EvernormJan. 25– Mountain
– Musician		– MetalPays +50 percent for Mountain Items.
Elliot SilvertoothJan. 5– Chef
– Artist		– Cheap ItemsPays +50 percent for Chef Items.
Evander BubblebeakSept. 2– Forest
– Gardener		– MetalPays +50 percent for Forest Items.
Ezra FinlayMarch 23– Stylist
Large		– Cheap ItemsPays +50 percent for Large Items.
Fawn NettleheartJuly 3– Plant
– Gardener		– ArtistPays +50 percent for Plant Items.
Flint ClawfortOct. 15– Gardener
– Mountain		– Stylist
– Trends		Pays +50 percent for Gardener Items.
Gale GlamourclawAug. 18– Stylist
– Large		– Carpenter
– Cheap Items		Pays +50 percent for Stylist Items.
Gwen FrostgliderJuly 23– Stylist
– Trends
– Expensive Items		– Swampx2 Tips for custom shop interactions.
Harley HumfeatherMarch 2– Musician
– Forest		– FoodPays +50 percent for Musician Items.
Hazel JoyfangApril 1– Artist
– Trends		– ChefPays +50 percent for Gemstone Items.
Jophery GoldcrestAug. 1– Artist
– Carpenter
– Expensive Items		– PlantMore likely to buy Window Items.
Kai SeastrongAug. 10– Chef
– Coast
– Food		– MountainPays +50 percent for Chef Items.
Kipper GoodswoopMarch 14– Small
– Trends
– Cheap Items		– LargePays +50 percent for Small Items.
Malik KrillwrightJan. 15– Carpenter
– Expensive Items		– GardenerPays +100 percent for Custom Orders.
Maple SwiftwingApril 8– Stylist
– Cheap Items		– ForestMore likely to buy Window Items.
Marnie GlittermarshMay 11– Stylist
– Coast
– Trends		– ScribePays +50 percent for Coast Items.
Mayor Marshall ClawsworthDec. 23– Carpenter
– Medium		– Stylist
– Trends		Pays +50 percent for Carpenter Items.
Molly TinkertonneJan. 10– Metal
– Carpenter
– Food		– PlantIs not affected by Cleanliness.
Nellie WoodhornFeb. 19– Wood
– Artist		– ScribePays +50 percent for Wood Items
Newt FleetfootNov. 22– Scribe
– Swamp		– MusicianPays +50 percent at night.
Opal MoongillMay 26– Swamp
– Plant
– Gardener		– MetalPays +50 percent for Swamp Items.
Orla LilyshieldDec. 19– Carpenter
– Gardener
– Cheap Items		– MusicianPatience never degrades.
Penn NimblestitchJune 2– Stylist
– Artist		– MusicianInspiration increases with Shop Decor Stat.
PepperOct. 24– Musician
– Stone		– GardenerPays +50 percent for Musician Items.
Poppy RexheartMay 21– Musician
– Large		– SmallPays +50 percent for Large Items.
Raven ReadwellNov. 11– Scribe
– Small		– LargePays +50 percent for Small Items.
RowanOct. 7– Variety
– Desert		– Carpenter
– Expensive Items		Pays +50 percent for Desert Items.
Russel ConwayNov. 3– Small
– Trends		– Cheap Itemsx2 Tips for Custom Shop Interactions.
Rusty Trompe-Le FlairSept. 16– Clay
– Variety
– Tundra		– ScribePays +50 percent for Clay Items.
Scout SkillrushSept. 26– Carpenter
– Metal		– ChefTip increases with Shop Decor Stat.
Verne BouldergeistNov. 21– Scribe
– Tundra		– Trends
– Coast		Pays +50 percent at night.
Vinny QuillgillFeb. 22– Scribe
– Coast		– GardenerPays +50 percent for Scribe Items.
Willow GreenthornOct. 13– Gardener
– Plant
– Trends		– TundraPays +50 percent for Plant Items.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv