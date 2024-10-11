All Amber Isle Paleofolk Shopping Preferences and Shop Perks

Amber Isle has many characters to encounter, and each Paleofolk has its own likes, dislikes, and Shop Perks to unlock. If you want to find them all in one place, continue reading.
Taking advantage of a Paleofolk’s shopping preferences in Amber Isle is a great way to earn large amounts of Amber to spend on upgrades and unlock permanent Shop Perks that provide huge boosts. We’ve got all the details you need here.
Amber Isle Paleofolk Shopping Preferences and Shop Perks, listed
There are 48 Paleofolk in Amber Isle, all willing customers to your shop. By increasing your Friendship with them, you unlock Perks that provide a big boost—and you can earn huge gains by selling or gifting them their preferred items.
To unlock Shop Perks, reach Level One friendship with Paleofolk. The best way to increase Friendship is by completing Shop Interactions, including Custom Orders. But you can also get a huge boost to Friendship by speaking to Paleofolk while exploring Amber Isle and handing them gifts.
If you gift a Paleofolk an item that matches their likes, you receive a significant boost to Friendship, and you can also increase the boost received by gifting a Paleofolk an item on their birthday.
To help you manage everything, we’ve got all the details you need in the table below.
|Name
|Birthday
|Likes
|Dislikes
|Shop Perk
|Adi
|Aug. 27
|– Scribe
– Variety
|– Expensive Items
|Patience never degrades.
|Asra
|April 16
|– Metal
– Variety
|– Carpenter
|Pays +50 percent for Metal items.
|Atlas Springcap
|May 3
|– Chef
– Wood
|– Clay
|x2 Inspiration in the morning.
|Axel Quickwhip
|June 25
|– Treasure
– Large
|– Artist
|Pays +50 percent for Treasure items.
|Barnaby Brighttail
|March 19
|– Scribe
– Treasure
|– Trends
|Pays +50 percent for Treasure items.
|Basil Bogbeak
|April 20
|– Food
– Swamp
– Chef
|– Expensive Items
|Pays +50 percent for Food Items.
|Benji Picswick
|June 17
|– Stylist
– Variety
|– Expensive Items
|x2 Inspiration in the night.
|Bosco Dunepaw
|July 11
|– Medium
– Cheap Items
|– Artist
|50 percent tips for custom shop interactions, x2 Inspiration gain instead.
|Cecil Fresneck
|Sept. 10
|– Artist
– Large
|– Small
|Pays +50 percent for Artist Items.
|Chester Loreforge
|Dec. 5
|– Stone
– Metal
|– Gardener
|Pays +50 percent for Stone Items.
|Chico Skycaster
|April 24
|– Musician
– Variety
|– Chef
|Pays +50 percent in the morning.
|Chip Thunderfoot
|July 20
|– Desert
– Food
|– Scribe
|Pays +50 percent in the morning.
|Clover
|Dec. 11
|– Scribe
– Variety
|– Expensive Items
|50 percent tips for custom shop interactions, x2 Inspiration gain instead.
|Coral Simmertide
|Feb. 9
|– Chef
– Medium
– Food
|– Stone
|Pays +50 percent for Food Items.
|Donnie Softhoof
|Feb. 5
|– Musician
– Chef
|– Desert
|Pays +50 percent for Tundra Items.
|Echo Evernorm
|Jan. 25
|– Mountain
– Musician
|– Metal
|Pays +50 percent for Mountain Items.
|Elliot Silvertooth
|Jan. 5
|– Chef
– Artist
|– Cheap Items
|Pays +50 percent for Chef Items.
|Evander Bubblebeak
|Sept. 2
|– Forest
– Gardener
|– Metal
|Pays +50 percent for Forest Items.
|Ezra Finlay
|March 23
|– Stylist
Large
|– Cheap Items
|Pays +50 percent for Large Items.
|Fawn Nettleheart
|July 3
|– Plant
– Gardener
|– Artist
|Pays +50 percent for Plant Items.
|Flint Clawfort
|Oct. 15
|– Gardener
– Mountain
|– Stylist
– Trends
|Pays +50 percent for Gardener Items.
|Gale Glamourclaw
|Aug. 18
|– Stylist
– Large
|– Carpenter
– Cheap Items
|Pays +50 percent for Stylist Items.
|Gwen Frostglider
|July 23
|– Stylist
– Trends
– Expensive Items
|– Swamp
|x2 Tips for custom shop interactions.
|Harley Humfeather
|March 2
|– Musician
– Forest
|– Food
|Pays +50 percent for Musician Items.
|Hazel Joyfang
|April 1
|– Artist
– Trends
|– Chef
|Pays +50 percent for Gemstone Items.
|Jophery Goldcrest
|Aug. 1
|– Artist
– Carpenter
– Expensive Items
|– Plant
|More likely to buy Window Items.
|Kai Seastrong
|Aug. 10
|– Chef
– Coast
– Food
|– Mountain
|Pays +50 percent for Chef Items.
|Kipper Goodswoop
|March 14
|– Small
– Trends
– Cheap Items
|– Large
|Pays +50 percent for Small Items.
|Malik Krillwright
|Jan. 15
|– Carpenter
– Expensive Items
|– Gardener
|Pays +100 percent for Custom Orders.
|Maple Swiftwing
|April 8
|– Stylist
– Cheap Items
|– Forest
|More likely to buy Window Items.
|Marnie Glittermarsh
|May 11
|– Stylist
– Coast
– Trends
|– Scribe
|Pays +50 percent for Coast Items.
|Mayor Marshall Clawsworth
|Dec. 23
|– Carpenter
– Medium
|– Stylist
– Trends
|Pays +50 percent for Carpenter Items.
|Molly Tinkertonne
|Jan. 10
|– Metal
– Carpenter
– Food
|– Plant
|Is not affected by Cleanliness.
|Nellie Woodhorn
|Feb. 19
|– Wood
– Artist
|– Scribe
|Pays +50 percent for Wood Items
|Newt Fleetfoot
|Nov. 22
|– Scribe
– Swamp
|– Musician
|Pays +50 percent at night.
|Opal Moongill
|May 26
|– Swamp
– Plant
– Gardener
|– Metal
|Pays +50 percent for Swamp Items.
|Orla Lilyshield
|Dec. 19
|– Carpenter
– Gardener
– Cheap Items
|– Musician
|Patience never degrades.
|Penn Nimblestitch
|June 2
|– Stylist
– Artist
|– Musician
|Inspiration increases with Shop Decor Stat.
|Pepper
|Oct. 24
|– Musician
– Stone
|– Gardener
|Pays +50 percent for Musician Items.
|Poppy Rexheart
|May 21
|– Musician
– Large
|– Small
|Pays +50 percent for Large Items.
|Raven Readwell
|Nov. 11
|– Scribe
– Small
|– Large
|Pays +50 percent for Small Items.
|Rowan
|Oct. 7
|– Variety
– Desert
|– Carpenter
– Expensive Items
|Pays +50 percent for Desert Items.
|Russel Conway
|Nov. 3
|– Small
– Trends
|– Cheap Items
|x2 Tips for Custom Shop Interactions.
|Rusty Trompe-Le Flair
|Sept. 16
|– Clay
– Variety
– Tundra
|– Scribe
|Pays +50 percent for Clay Items.
|Scout Skillrush
|Sept. 26
|– Carpenter
– Metal
|– Chef
|Tip increases with Shop Decor Stat.
|Verne Bouldergeist
|Nov. 21
|– Scribe
– Tundra
|– Trends
– Coast
|Pays +50 percent at night.
|Vinny Quillgill
|Feb. 22
|– Scribe
– Coast
|– Gardener
|Pays +50 percent for Scribe Items.
|Willow Greenthorn
|Oct. 13
|– Gardener
– Plant
– Trends
|– Tundra
|Pays +50 percent for Plant Items.
Published: Oct 11, 2024 08:16 am