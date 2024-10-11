All Amber Isle Paleofolk Shopping Preferences and Shop Perks

Amber Isle has many characters to encounter, and each Paleofolk has its own likes, dislikes, and Shop Perks to unlock. If you want to find them all in one place, continue reading.

Recommended Videos

Taking advantage of a Paleofolk’s shopping preferences in Amber Isle is a great way to earn large amounts of Amber to spend on upgrades and unlock permanent Shop Perks that provide huge boosts. We’ve got all the details you need here.

Amber Isle Paleofolk Shopping Preferences and Shop Perks, listed

Paleofolk are great friends! Image via Ambertail Games

There are 48 Paleofolk in Amber Isle, all willing customers to your shop. By increasing your Friendship with them, you unlock Perks that provide a big boost—and you can earn huge gains by selling or gifting them their preferred items.

To unlock Shop Perks, reach Level One friendship with Paleofolk. The best way to increase Friendship is by completing Shop Interactions, including Custom Orders. But you can also get a huge boost to Friendship by speaking to Paleofolk while exploring Amber Isle and handing them gifts.

If you gift a Paleofolk an item that matches their likes, you receive a significant boost to Friendship, and you can also increase the boost received by gifting a Paleofolk an item on their birthday.

To help you manage everything, we’ve got all the details you need in the table below.

Name Birthday Likes Dislikes Shop Perk Adi Aug. 27 – Scribe

– Variety – Expensive Items Patience never degrades. Asra April 16 – Metal

– Variety – Carpenter Pays +50 percent for Metal items. Atlas Springcap May 3 – Chef

– Wood – Clay x2 Inspiration in the morning. Axel Quickwhip June 25 – Treasure

– Large – Artist Pays +50 percent for Treasure items. Barnaby Brighttail March 19 – Scribe

– Treasure – Trends Pays +50 percent for Treasure items. Basil Bogbeak April 20 – Food

– Swamp

– Chef – Expensive Items Pays +50 percent for Food Items. Benji Picswick June 17 – Stylist

– Variety – Expensive Items x2 Inspiration in the night. Bosco Dunepaw July 11 – Medium

– Cheap Items – Artist 50 percent tips for custom shop interactions, x2 Inspiration gain instead. Cecil Fresneck Sept. 10 – Artist

– Large – Small Pays +50 percent for Artist Items. Chester Loreforge Dec. 5 – Stone

– Metal – Gardener Pays +50 percent for Stone Items. Chico Skycaster April 24 – Musician

– Variety – Chef Pays +50 percent in the morning. Chip Thunderfoot July 20 – Desert

– Food – Scribe Pays +50 percent in the morning. Clover Dec. 11 – Scribe

– Variety – Expensive Items 50 percent tips for custom shop interactions, x2 Inspiration gain instead. Coral Simmertide Feb. 9 – Chef

– Medium

– Food – Stone Pays +50 percent for Food Items. Donnie Softhoof Feb. 5 – Musician

– Chef – Desert Pays +50 percent for Tundra Items. Echo Evernorm Jan. 25 – Mountain

– Musician – Metal Pays +50 percent for Mountain Items. Elliot Silvertooth Jan. 5 – Chef

– Artist – Cheap Items Pays +50 percent for Chef Items. Evander Bubblebeak Sept. 2 – Forest

– Gardener – Metal Pays +50 percent for Forest Items. Ezra Finlay March 23 – Stylist

Large – Cheap Items Pays +50 percent for Large Items. Fawn Nettleheart July 3 – Plant

– Gardener – Artist Pays +50 percent for Plant Items. Flint Clawfort Oct. 15 – Gardener

– Mountain – Stylist

– Trends Pays +50 percent for Gardener Items. Gale Glamourclaw Aug. 18 – Stylist

– Large – Carpenter

– Cheap Items Pays +50 percent for Stylist Items. Gwen Frostglider July 23 – Stylist

– Trends

– Expensive Items – Swamp x2 Tips for custom shop interactions. Harley Humfeather March 2 – Musician

– Forest – Food Pays +50 percent for Musician Items. Hazel Joyfang April 1 – Artist

– Trends – Chef Pays +50 percent for Gemstone Items. Jophery Goldcrest Aug. 1 – Artist

– Carpenter

– Expensive Items – Plant More likely to buy Window Items. Kai Seastrong Aug. 10 – Chef

– Coast

– Food – Mountain Pays +50 percent for Chef Items. Kipper Goodswoop March 14 – Small

– Trends

– Cheap Items – Large Pays +50 percent for Small Items. Malik Krillwright Jan. 15 – Carpenter

– Expensive Items – Gardener Pays +100 percent for Custom Orders. Maple Swiftwing April 8 – Stylist

– Cheap Items – Forest More likely to buy Window Items. Marnie Glittermarsh May 11 – Stylist

– Coast

– Trends – Scribe Pays +50 percent for Coast Items. Mayor Marshall Clawsworth Dec. 23 – Carpenter

– Medium – Stylist

– Trends Pays +50 percent for Carpenter Items. Molly Tinkertonne Jan. 10 – Metal

– Carpenter

– Food – Plant Is not affected by Cleanliness. Nellie Woodhorn Feb. 19 – Wood

– Artist – Scribe Pays +50 percent for Wood Items Newt Fleetfoot Nov. 22 – Scribe

– Swamp – Musician Pays +50 percent at night. Opal Moongill May 26 – Swamp

– Plant

– Gardener – Metal Pays +50 percent for Swamp Items. Orla Lilyshield Dec. 19 – Carpenter

– Gardener

– Cheap Items – Musician Patience never degrades. Penn Nimblestitch June 2 – Stylist

– Artist – Musician Inspiration increases with Shop Decor Stat. Pepper Oct. 24 – Musician

– Stone – Gardener Pays +50 percent for Musician Items. Poppy Rexheart May 21 – Musician

– Large – Small Pays +50 percent for Large Items. Raven Readwell Nov. 11 – Scribe

– Small – Large Pays +50 percent for Small Items. Rowan Oct. 7 – Variety

– Desert – Carpenter

– Expensive Items Pays +50 percent for Desert Items. Russel Conway Nov. 3 – Small

– Trends – Cheap Items x2 Tips for Custom Shop Interactions. Rusty Trompe-Le Flair Sept. 16 – Clay

– Variety

– Tundra – Scribe Pays +50 percent for Clay Items. Scout Skillrush Sept. 26 – Carpenter

– Metal – Chef Tip increases with Shop Decor Stat. Verne Bouldergeist Nov. 21 – Scribe

– Tundra – Trends

– Coast Pays +50 percent at night. Vinny Quillgill Feb. 22 – Scribe

– Coast – Gardener Pays +50 percent for Scribe Items. Willow Greenthorn Oct. 13 – Gardener

– Plant

– Trends – Tundra Pays +50 percent for Plant Items.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy