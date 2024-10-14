How to get Gems in Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom Two Crowns lets you build a mighty base and fend off the money-hungry Greed, but some of these constructions might require Gems.

But worry not weary Monarch, here’s how you can obtain Gems in Kingdom Two Crowns and make your building endeavors much easier.

Best way to get Gems in Kingdom Two Crowns

Gems can be used to expand and upgrade many structures in your base. Image via Fury Studios and others

As things stand, Gems can only be obtained by exploring the maps you spawn on. No matter which DLC you’re in, Gems are acquired through exploration and extracted from sparkling chests, which can sporadically spawn in the wooded areas of any given map. For challenge runners who might love the Lost Island mode in Kingdom Two Crowns, there is a catch that makes it a tad different from the usual game modes.

Gems on Lost Island maps do not spawn, nor do the chests containing them. Rather, players can obtain Lost Island Gems through the Gem Keeper, who sells them for a handful of coins per piece.

Always make sure to pick up all the Gems you can and to never leave them on the ground, as the Greed is mighty hungry for them just as it loves devouring your gold. Gems also take a ton of space in your pouch and prevent you from hoarding more gold coins, so plan every Gem acquisition with care and avoid taking them too early in a run.

You can use them for various unlocks of structures and other mechanics in the game, so spend your Gems wisely.

