All That’s not my Neighbor Campaign Mode endings and how to get them

Figuring out who is and isn’t your neighbor is a difficult ask, as That’s Not my Neighbor stretches out to a week-long endeavor for its Campaign Mode. But you’ve practiced enough that you can tell the difference between humans and doppelgangers, right?

Recommended Videos

Here is everything you need to know about That’s Not my Neighbor Campaign Mode endings and how to unlock them.

How to unlock endings in That’s Not my Neighbor Campaign Mode

The task at hand remains the same: Keep those violent doppelgangers out and let the human residents in. Developer Nacho Sama has upped the ante, however, as you now need to pass inspection for seven days straight if you want to get the best ending in That’s Not my Neighbor. There are five different endings for Campaign Mode.

Following the usual formula to check resident characteristic and official documentation, you must refer to your files of the apartment’s residents and determine whether the person in front of you is a human or a doppelganger. Peruse your surroundings and check who’s visiting today, alongside the apartment files to confirm the resident’s ID number and appearance. Even if these match, you can take it a step further and call the apartment phone number to see if the resident is already in their apartment.

Six Feet Under ending

Become the doppelganger whisperer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you need to do to achieve this ending is let everyone in, regardless of what they look like. Yes, there will be obvious doppelgangers, but the goal is to let all real residents and their doppelgangers inside to create pure chaos on your first week at the job.

This ending sees the doppelgangers take full control of the apartment complex, with future plans to take the city and then the world. As the last human in the building, Henry is finished off by a unique doppelganger that resembles Dr. W. Afton. A fate he deserves for his negligence, don’t you think?

Entitled to One Call ending

Leave the real Afton alone; otherwise, you’ll get a different ending. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Call the D.D.D (3312) to kill every resident that tries to enter the apartment. The residents will slowly dwindle down to nothing, clearing the entire apartment complex, and resulting in the arrest of Henry.

The aim is to only target human residents and call D.D.D. when you’re sure the person standing in front of you is clear and has legitimate documentation. D.D.D. notice your nefarious motives and they not only decide to relieve you of your duties, but you are also arrested for contributing to the murder of many residents that were under your care.

Just Like Henry ending

Not all imposters are as obvious as Peaches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So long as you don’t let the apartment be overrun by doppelgangers, this ending is achieved by playing the game as you normally would. It is highly likely this is the first ending you get in Campaign Mode. So long as there are residents in the apartment complex by the end of day seven, you will achieve the Just Like Henry ending, acting as the neutral end for That’s Not my Neighbor Campaign Mode. You may guess incorrectly at times, but you still get this ending even if some residents die across the week.

Rather than playing to see how well you do as the game previously kept track of how many imposters you successfully kept out (or accidentally let in), the endings add lore to That’s Not my Neighbor that wasn’t there before. You are also updated at the end of every shift if any residents died at the hands of an imposter. Any deceased characters will no longer be a part of That’s Not my Neighbor for the remaining days of your playthrough.

Conspiracy Theorist ending

Breaking news: Doppelgangers were created by the government and birds aren’t real. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The goal here is to complete the game not only by saving every resident and killing all doppelgangers, but to also target and kill the antagonist of Campaign Mode—Dr. W. Afton. This reveals that Afton cannot be killed due to his connection with the D.D.D. Targeting Afton will put Henry in a body bag.

Alarm bells naturally ring when you realize this resident has the same name as the Purple Guy in FNaF. But, is this enough to kill the real Afton when he approaches your desk? Through playing Nightmare Mode, you can uncover the truth of the doppelgangers origins. Learning about the Trojan Horse Project, it’s revealed that the government is behind the creation of doppelgangers, and Afton was the lead scientist. So what really happened with Chester? If the aliens didn’t abduct him, who did?

Model Employee ending

Take your time to find every doppelganger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the best ending in the game (without letting any distractions deter you from your main goal), you need to call D.D.D. on every doppelganger. By default, this means you save all residents by correctly identifying their doppelganger. What’s difficult about achieving this ending is that the resident list is completely randomized in every playthrough.

Here’s what you need to keep track of to determine if the person in front of you is real or not:

ID : Is the year on their ID expired? Does the D.D.D. logo on their ID match the official logo? Is their name spelled correctly?

: Is the year on their ID expired? Does the D.D.D. logo on their ID match the official logo? Is their name spelled correctly? Appearance : Does their appearance match the official photo and description given in the address book?

: Does their appearance match the official photo and description given in the address book? Phone : Call their apartment if the visitor is unexpected. The real resident could already be home, meaning the person in front of you is a doppelganger.

: Call their apartment if the visitor is unexpected. The real resident could already be home, meaning the person in front of you is a doppelganger. Visitor list : Is the resident expected home today?

: Is the resident expected home today? Checklist: Ask them questions if they fail one of the checks. Sometimes the doppelganger can slip up and accidentally give away their true identity.

If your deductive skills are on point and you successfully keep out the doppelgangers, then the news story that follows the end of every shift will update you on events centered around Chester. You learn why Chester eventually ends up at the apartment, spouting nonsense and asking you to answer weirdly specific trivia.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy